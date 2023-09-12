"He's going to be Rohit's Turup ka Ikka"- Fans hail Kuldeep Yadav for his fifer in India vs Pakistan Super 4 match

Kuldeep Yadav had a stellar outing for India in their Asia Cup Super Four fixture in Colombo on Monday as he picked up a five-wicket haul and helped his team complete a comprehensive win.

Kuldeep bagged figures of 5/25 in his eight overs and absolutely bamboozled the Pakistan batters with his incredible bowling. Chasing 357 to win, the Men in Green could only score 128 with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not fit to bat.

Fans on X were absolutely thrilled to see Kuldeep Yadav run through the Pakistan batting line-up. Here are some of the reactions:

Pakistan had absolutely no answer to Kuldeep Yadav's brilliance

The target of 357 was always going to be tough for Pakistan and so they needed a good start to give themselves the best chance to chase the record total. However, Jasprit Bumrah showed just how important he is to the Indian side with the new ball.

Bumrah dismissed Imam-ul-Haq early and also caused a lot of problems for Pakistan captain Babar Azam. His opening spell created doubts in Babar's mind, helping Hardik Pandya clean him up with a beautiful delivery.

Kuldeep Yadav had the stage set for him and he got into the groove straightaway, planting the seeds of doubt in the minds of the batters. Fakhar Zaman's stay came to an end with a sensational flipper from Yadav. Zaman's wicket really got Yadav going as he went on to run through the Pakistan line-up with his incredible bowling.

India won the game by a massive margin of 228 runs, making it their biggest win against Pakistan in ODIs in terms of margin of runs.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj