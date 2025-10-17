"He's really come to age" - Glenn McGrath's massive statement on Team India pacer ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Australia's legendary pacer Glenn McGrath reserved massive praise for Team India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. He noted that the right-arm bowler looked in great form during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Playing for Gujarat Titans (GT), Krishna was the leading wicket-taker of the edition, with 25 scalps across 15 innings. He is part of the Men in Blue's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match away series against Australia.

It is worth mentioning that McGrath has worked closely with Krishna in the past as the director of coaching at the MRF Pace Foundation.

McGrath opined that Krishna's success on the tour would depend on hitting the right lengths. The former cricketer said on the YouTube channel, 'The Fast Bowling Cartel':

At 54:18, "Prasidh Krishna, who I've done a bit of work with over in India, coaching over there a while back now. I think he's really come to age, the way he bowled in the IPL recently was brilliant. He's quite an enforcer. He just needs to get that length right, and I think he'll do really well.

McGrath suggested that India should have given more chances to Krishna during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. The seamer played in just one Test, where he claimed six wickets from two innings in Sydney.

"We saw him in the last Test series (in Australia), I felt they should've played him a bit more," McGrath added.

Krishna is expected to play a major role for the Shubman Gill-led side in the three-match ODI series against Australia. The visitors will be without their pace-bowling spearhead as Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 50-over games.

"He likes leading from the front" - Jason Gillespie on Mohammed Siraj's performances as leader of India's pace attack

Mohammed Siraj will spearhead the fast bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence during the ODI series. Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie pointed out that Siraj has often done well when he is the lead bowler of the attack.

Gillespie remarked in the same video:

At 55:19, "His Test numbers when Bumrah plays and when he doesn't play, he likes leading from the front. He likes being the main man. His numbers are extraordinary, but when he's got Bumrah at the other end, he kind of almost falls into the shadows. He is a big occasion player."

Meanwhile, the three-match ODI kicks off in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

