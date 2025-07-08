'He said, ‘I think we need to bowl' - Shukri Conrad breaks silence on Wiaan Mulder's mysterious declaration at 367* in ZIM vs SA 2025 2nd Test

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has broken his silence on all-rounder Wiaan Mulder's mysterious declaration when unbeaten on 367 on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Conrad revealed that he had asked Wulder about the record, and the latter was keen to insert Zimbabwe into bat on July 7.

Ad

The 27-year-old was only 33 runs short of equalling the world record of 400* held by Brian Lara and 34 shy of surpassing it. With fans expecting him to make the record his own, the all-rounder inexplicably declared the innings after lunch when the Proteas were 626/5.

After the match, Conrad said declarations are always debatable from the fans' perspective. He said, as quoted by timeslive.co.za:

"When Wessie came to ask for my thoughts, all I asked were his and he said: ‘I think we need to bowl.’ I said ‘what about the record?’ and he said ‘I’m fine.’ let’s keep that for the greats'. I’m thrilled he turned in the performance he did with the bat. The decision to declare is one of those, ‘you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t’ choices."

Ad

Trending

Mulder, nevertheless, broke Hashim Amla's South Africa record for the highest individual Test score. Amla, one of the greatest batters produced by South Africa, had amassed 311* against England at The Oval in London in 2012.

"I’m thrilled for Wiaan" - Shukri Conrad

Wiaan Mulder. (Image Credits: Getty)

Conrad remarked that he is ecstatic about how the previous narrative of Mulder not being quite good for No.3 has changed after the all-rounder's recent outings. He added:

Ad

"This is all about Wiaan Mulder. What a performance that was for SA. Not too long ago people weren’t sure if he should even be in the side. It’s amazing how the conversations have changed now. I’m thrilled for Wiaan. I’m sure he’s a really happy man now."

Mulder also found himself among the wickets following his heroics with the bat, taking three wickets as the Proteas surged to an innings and 236-run victory. South Africa also won the series 2-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️