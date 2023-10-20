“He said, 'it would not look too nice to not take a single’” - KL Rahul opens on conversation with Virat Kohli as latter approached ton

Team India batter KL Rahul has opened up on what transpired in the middle towards the end of the India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match in Pune on Thursday, October 19 as Virat Kohli approached a hundred.

Rahul revealed that Kohli was apprehensive of turning down singles as he didn’t want to be seen as someone who was looking to complete a milestone. However, Rahul convinced him that the match was in their bag and he should go for it.

Kohli was in his 90s when India were at the doorsteps of victory in a chase of 257. He maneuvered the strike towards the end and reached three figures by lofting Nasum Ahmed for a maximum.

There was mixed response to Kohli’s batting as he approached his ton as some felt he was keen on getting to the personal milestone. Speaking to Star Sports after India’s seven-wicket triumph in the match, Rahul gave details of the conversation he had with Kohli.

“He was confused, actually. He said, 'it would not look too nice to not take a single, it is still a World Cup match. It's a big stage, and I don't want to look like I want to get a milestone'. But I said, ‘it is not won but we will still win it quite easily, so if you can get to the milestone, why not. You must try’. And he did that in the end and I wasn't going to run singles!,” the keeper-batter stated.

Rahul also downplayed the controversy over umpire Richard Kettleborough not signaling a wide to a ball down leg in the last over. He instead pointed out:

“It happened in the previous over as well, a slower bouncer that went for a wide. It's a hard question to answer.”

India’s win over Bangladesh was their fourth in as many matches in the 2023 World Cup as they maintained their unbeaten streak in the competition.

Kohli fastest to 26000 international runs

During his knock of 103* off 97 balls, Kohli also became the fastest batter to reach 26000 international runs. He reached the landmark in 567 innings, breaking the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar (600) innings.

Also, having notched up his 48th ODI ton in the World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune, Kohli is only one short of equally Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day tons.