"He stood tall when the storm raged" - Cricketing fraternity pays tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara as he retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara retired from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The 37-year-old amassed 7195 runs in 103 Tests, the last of which came against Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in 2023.The Saurashtra batter made his international debut against the same opposition in Bengaluru in 2010. His 72 in the second innings, walking out to bat number three, helped India chase down the score of 207 runs and win the match by five wickets.Several former India cricketers congratulated Pujara for a fine career on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the reactions:Current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir also congratulated Pujara on his career.&quot;He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji,&quot; Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, August 24.Former India batter VVS Laxman also paid his tribute to Pujara's career. The 50-year-old singled out Pujara's performance from the Gabba Test of 2021, adding his tenacity to bat by enduring pain symbolised the cricketer he was.&quot;From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done @cheteshwar1 and wish you a happy and joyous second innings,&quot; Laxman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Out-of-favor India batter Ajinkya Rahane also congratulated Pujara on a fine career.&quot;Congratulations Pujji on a wonderful career. Loved every moment of playing alongside you and will always cherish our special Test wins together. Best wishes for the second innings!&quot; Rahane wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also congratulated the batter for his career. He said he could be very proud of his time as an India cricketer.&quot;An outstanding career @cheteshwar1. You must be mighty proud of what you achieved snd wish you a very happy second innings,&quot; Prasad wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Former India all-rounder and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh also paid his tribute to Pujara, congratulating him on an &quot;outstanding career.&quot;&quot;Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!&quot; Yuvraj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Congratulations brother @cheteshwar1 for amazing career. Good luck to you and family,&quot; Raina wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Cheteshwar Pujara leaves behind enduring legacy as one of India's best number three battersLong before Rahul Dravid had hung up his boots, Cheteshwar Pujara's name as a run hungry batter in domestic cricket had begun doing the rounds. When he eventually took over as the new number three in 2012, that appetite for big runs was there for everyone to see.Pujara played 94 of his 103 Tests at the number three position. He made 6529 runs at an average of 44.41 and a best score of 206. Amid the flaboyance of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, Pujara emerged as the rock during India's tour of Australia in 2020-21, playing a significant role in an unforgettable series.