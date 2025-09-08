"He should be in the Test side" - Chris Gayle’s huge statement on discarded Team India batter

Former West Indies player Chris Gayle has expressed his support for including Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan in the Test side. The 27-year-old was recently left out of India’s squad for the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ad

Speaking on a YouTube podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, released on Sunday, September 7, Gayle named Sarfaraz as his favorite Indian player and backed him for a place in the Test squad. The 45-year-old said:

“I mean, he should be in the Test side. He should be in the Test squad at least, you know. Scored a century against England at home, not in the squad. I saw a post a couple of days ago. He lost weight. The weight wasn’t even, nothing was wrong with his weight or anything. He’s just fine. He was still scoring runs."

Ad

Trending

"The man scored triple centuries in first-class cricket. So if they’re using that against him, that’s sad, you know. They should never use that against him. That youngster should have been a part of the squad 100%. I mean, India have so much talent, man, but give the man a run," he added.

Ad

Sarfaraz has played six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including three fifties and one century, with a highest score of 150.

“He earned the right to play as long as he wants to” - Chris Gayle weighs in on MS Dhoni’s future in the IPL

In the same interaction, Chris Gayle was asked whether MS Dhoni should return for IPL 2026, and he responded:

Ad

“Oh, why not? Like I said, he should play as long as he wants to. He earned that. He earned the right to play as long as he wants to, and he earned the right to walk away when he wants to as well. Yeah, absolutely.”

MS Dhoni has appeared in 278 IPL matches, amassing 5,439 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 137.45, with 24 fifties to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news