“He will be India’s go-to man along with Rohit Sharma” - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli’s role in World Cup 2023

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons senior batter Virat Kohli will be the team’s go-to man in the World Cup along with captain Rohit Sharma. The former BCCI chief opined that both star cricketers will have to stand up for the Men in Blue on the big stage.

The 2023 World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Team India won the World Cup when they were hosts in 2011. As such, there will be high expectations from Rohit and co. heading into the mega event.

In an interview on Revsportz’ show Backstage with Boria, Ganguly admitted that Kohli and Rohit will be key to India’s success in the World Cup:

“Virat is playing very well. He has looked very good in the last few months and and will be India’s go to man along with Rohit Sharma. Rohit as captain is playing his first and last World Cup (ODI).

"And he too has a superb record in World Cups. Five hundreds in the last World Cup, where he was brilliant. So both of them will have to stand up for India.”

While Kohli has scored 1030 runs in 26 World Cup games at an average of 46.81, Rohit has notched up 978 runs in 17 games, averaging 65.20.

“I am not really worried” - Sourav Ganguly on Jasprit Bumrah making a comeback from injury

Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently made a comeback from a back injury after a 11-month layoff. While he impressed in Ireland, concerns over his fitness remain. Ganguly, though, is not too worried about the pacer:

“I am not really worried because he has done that in the past as well. The break will actually mean he is fresh mentally and with some games under his belt he will have some bowling done.

"He is a fantastic bowler. One of the best ever. And he along with (Mohammed) Shami will be fantastic for India.”

Ganguly went on to add that having Mohammed Siraj in the team is a must.

While Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets in 72 ODIs at an average of 24.30, Shami has claimed 162 wickets in 90 one-dayers, averaging 25.98. As for Siraj, he has 43 scalps in 24 ODIs at an impressive average of 20.72.