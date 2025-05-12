“He will be there to win the ODI World Cup” - Virat Kohli’s childhood coach reacts to Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series [Watch]

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said that he was proud of what the former India captain had done for cricket in the country. He admitted that emotionally, he was hurt knowing Kohli would no longer play Test cricket for India.

Sharma hoped that Kohli would win the 2027 ODI World Cup in a few years, adding that the former India captain would be totally committed to clinching the title.

"I salute him for his tremendous contribution to Indian Cricket and as a coach, I am proud of him for what he has done for the country and the example he has set for the youngsters.

"Emotionally, it hurts that we won't be seeing him in whites again for the country. I appreciate and back his decision...Hopefully, he will be there to win the ODI World Cup for India and he will be 100 per cent committed to it," Sharma told ANI.

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket leaves India in need of a huge rebuild in the format

Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket has left India needing a huge rebuild. Their first assignment in the post-Kohli era in Test cricket will be a five-match series in England that starts on June 20.

Along with Kohli, India will also miss the services of Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin on the tour. There is also no clarity on India's new Test captain, with many former players suggesting either Jasprit Bumrah or Shubman Gill to lead the team.

India have won only three of their last 10 Tests and lost six matches. This included a 3-0 whitewash at home to New Zealand and a 3-1 series defeat in Australia. Their only win in this period came against Australia at Perth, where Bumrah led the side in Sharma's absence.

