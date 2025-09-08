"Here's to another year of smashing it around the park" - Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes as Shubman Gill turns 26 

Team India's star batter Shubman Gill celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday, September 8. Several members of the cricket fraternity extended wishes on the Indian Test captain's special day.

Ad

India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a note on Instagram to wish Gill a happy birthday. It is worth noting that Singh has been a mentor to Gill and has played a significant role in his success.

The former cricketer wrote:

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Gill saab Here’s to another year of smashing it around the park and raising the bar even higher god bless and good luck for the Asia cup!"

Ad

Trending

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Gill saab 🎂 Here’s to another year of smashing it around the park and raising the bar even higher 🔥 god bless and good luck for the Asia cup! @ShubmanGill

Ad

Apart from Singh, some other former cricketers and Gill's teammates also shared birthday wishes on social media. Here are some of the wishes:

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Wishing you a very Happy Birthday and a successful year ahead, Captain! May you keep finding glory and making us proud 🙌 @ShubmanGill

Ad

Screenshot of Abhishek Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Khaleel Ahmed's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Cheteshwar Pujara's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was appointed as India's new Test captain in May 2025. He took over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from red-ball cricket earlier that month.

Ad

Gill's maiden assignment as India's Test skipper was a five-match away series against England. He showed stellar batting form in the tour, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the series with 754 runs across 10 innings. India won the final Test by six runs to draw the series 2-2.

Shubman Gill is India's vice-captain for 2025 Asia Cup

Shubman Gill will be seen in action next during the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He will serve as captain Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the continental event. Eight Asian teams will compete in the T20 tournament for the coveted trophy.

Ad

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. The Men in Blue will take on the UAE in their opening match on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The 2025 Asia Cup marks Gill's return to India's T20I team. He last played a T20I during India's three-match away series against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Overall, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has 578 runs to his name from 21 T20Is at a strike rate of 139.27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news