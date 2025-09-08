"Here's to another year of smashing it around the park" - Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes as Shubman Gill turns 26 

Team India's star batter Shubman Gill celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday, September 8. Several members of the cricket fraternity extended wishes on the Indian Test captain's special day.
India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a note on Instagram to wish Gill a happy birthday. It is worth noting that Singh has been a mentor to Gill and has played a significant role in his success.
The former cricketer wrote:
"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Gill saab Here’s to another year of smashing it around the park and raising the bar even higher god bless and good luck for the Asia cup!"
Apart from Singh, some other former cricketers and Gill's teammates also shared birthday wishes on social media. Here are some of the wishes:
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was appointed as India's new Test captain in May 2025. He took over the captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from red-ball cricket earlier that month.
Gill's maiden assignment as India's Test skipper was a five-match away series against England. He showed stellar batting form in the tour, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the series with 754 runs across 10 innings. India won the final Test by six runs to draw the series 2-2.
Shubman Gill is India's vice-captain for 2025 Asia Cup
Shubman Gill will be seen in action next during the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He will serve as captain Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the continental event. Eight Asian teams will compete in the T20 tournament for the coveted trophy.
India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. The Men in Blue will take on the UAE in their opening match on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The 2025 Asia Cup marks Gill's return to India's T20I team. He last played a T20I during India's three-match away series against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Overall, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has 578 runs to his name from 21 T20Is at a strike rate of 139.27.
