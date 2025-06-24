"Hi Sanjiv, kaise ho aap?" - Rohit Sharma comes up with a heartwarming gesture for air hostess [Watch]

Star India batter Rohit Sharma came up with a heartwarming gesture for an air hostess at the airport while returning from Abu Dhabi. Rohit was in Abu Dhabi on vacation with his family post the IPL 2025 season.
At the airport, an air hostess requested Rohit Sharma to say hello to her husband. The star batter agreed to her request. The air hostess also thanked Rohit for his heartwarming gesture as she had a wide smile on her face.
"Hi Sanjiv, kaise ho aap? (Hi Sanjiv, how are you?)," Rohit said.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
Moreover, two air hostesses also clicked pictures with Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, while they were returning from their Abu Dhabi vacation. Among the two air hostesses was also the one who had asked the star batter to greet her husband. Rohit was seen in a casual t-shirt with shorts and his cap on, while Ritika wore in a black t-shirt with dark blue denim jeans and white shoes.
Below is the picture posted on X -
Will Rohit Sharma play the 2027 ODI World Cup?
Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year. The star batter played 67 Tests for India, making 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.
Having led India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit had retired from T20Is as well. He played 159 T20Is and scored 4231 runs at an average of 32.05 with five hundreds and 32 fifties.
Therefore, he will now be seen playing only ODI cricket for India and is still the current captain in the format. He has played 273 ODIs for India so far, amassing 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 hundreds and 58 fifties. The next ODI World Cup is scheduled for 2027, which is almost two years away from now. With Rohit already being 38, it remains to be seen if he will be able to carry on till the marquee ICC event.
His participation could very well depend on factors like his fitness and form closer to the start of the World Cup.
