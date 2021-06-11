"Hopefully I won't be repeating that in the future" - Shakib Al Hasan apologizes after losing temper in domestic match

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan lost his cool twice during a Dhaka Premier League match on Friday (June 11). His behavior on the field surprised the cricket universe and many fans criticized him for his short-tempered nature.

Shakib Al Hasan seems to have taken stock of all the remarks against him as he apologized to his fans for his aggression on the field. He admitted that an experienced player like himself should not have acted the way he did.

Shakib Al Hasan said that he hoped he would never repeat his actions in the future.

"Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone, especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes, against all odds, it happens," Shakib Al Hasan wrote on Facebook.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan was angry after the umpire did not declare Mushfiqur Rahim out

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have played many matches together.

Shakib Al Hasan lost his cool today after the umpire did not raise his finger when the all-rounder appealed for an LBW. Mushfiqur Rahim was the batsman on strike and it appeared that Shakib Al Hasan had trapped him in front of his stumps.

However, the umpire did not declare him out. Shakib soon kicked the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

In another incident from the same match, Shakib Al Hasan uprooted the stumps at the non-striker's end after he was unhappy with another of the umpire's decisions.

One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the organizers of the Dhaka Premier League react to Shakib Al Hasan's apology.

