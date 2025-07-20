"I didn’t even have 1% jealousy" - Former spinner emphatically dismisses long-standing rumors over relationship with R Ashwin

Ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh recently broke his silence on his controversies involving off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year. He stressed that he was never jealous of the star all-rounder. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that he always looked at Ashwin as a competitor, which motivated him to do better.

The 45-year-old further credited him for his achievement during his illustrious career while sharing an example of the Sri Lanka Test tour in 2015-16, where he bagged 21 wickets in three Tests. It was Harbhajan's last Test series.

Speaking on Ashwin’s YouTube Channel’s Kutti Stories, Harbhajan Singh said:

“120- It is your destiny that you picked 500 wickets, 600, 1000, or 2000. Those are just numbers. You are a true champion who has done well with both the white ball and the red ball. And you have done well not just in India, but wherever you’ve played.

“We’ve played together in Sri Lanka, and I’ve seen you bowling 10 times better than me at that point of time. I wasn’t bowling at my best, and you were an emerging player. I know that your bowling had a different level of zip. That’s why you could pick 25-26 wickets and be adjudged Man of the Series.”

He continued:

“121- At that point in my career, I wasn’t able to spin the ball. It could be due to a drop in my skill or something. It could be a mental block about how this guy was doing what I was supposed to do. I realised that I’ve to match up to this level of bowling. This guy’s shoulder has a lot of life, and mine was 15 years older than his. I have to continue to work hard. I have to do something better to continue to compete with him. I had to prove that I still exist, and I am the better version, and if that isn’t happening, it is time to introspect and think, ‘That’s it.’ This is the new generation, they take the lead, and take things forward.

“Accepting that was very important. People think I was jealous of you, and let me clarify that I didn’t even have 1% jealousy. I’m the happiest person that there is someone who has taken so many wickets.”

“My criticism was based on the kind of cricket that was being played” – Harbhajan Singh justified his controversy involving R Ashwin

Harbhajan Singh also cleared the air around his controversy involving R Ashwin for playing on spin-friendly pitches at home. The two-time World Cup winner expressed his concern about the use of rank turners over the last few years, adding that he never targeted any specific individual. He said in the same interaction:

“119- I spoke about wickets, which I truly meant, and I believe that even today. There was a lot of assistance in the pitches. And I am not saying it to make you feel bad. I felt these pitches were very different from our times, and this was evident, right?”

“Matches were getting over in 3-3.5 days, but I am not taking any credit away from you. You still have to bowl there to get people out, and I’ve bowled in pitches that had serious assistance to spinners. My criticism was based on the kind of cricket that was being played. Tests being wrapped up in three days,” he stressed.

Ashwin and Harbhajan finished with the second and third-highest wickets for India across formats, picking 765 and 707 scalps in 287 and 365 matches, respectively. They are only behind former India captain Anil Kumble (953 wickets in 401 games).

