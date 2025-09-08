“I don’t think he would need rest” - Former India coach’s blunt remark on Jasprit Bumrah’s workload in 2025 Asia Cup

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun reckoned that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah could play all matches in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 09, and will be played in Dubai.

Ad

There has been a lot of chatter around Bumrah's workload management since India's recently concluded England tour. He played only three out of the five Tests. While it was expected that he might rest for the Asia Cup, the pacer has been included in the main squad.

However, Bharat Arun felt that the number of matches and the format should not be too much for Bumrah. He felt that the lead Indian quick could play all games, but added that the final call would be taken by Bumrah himself.

Ad

Trending

"I would love to see Jasprit play. But I think it is his call. I think he should be able to play all the matches. But the real call must be taken by Jasprit. I don't think he would need rest looking at the format of this tournament. So, if he is bowling, it is also a question of continuing the good rhythm that he gets throughout the tournament, which would augur very well for him," he was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.

Ad

India will begin their campaign on Wednesday, September 10, against the UAE. They will then play arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, followed by Oman on September 19. With just three group stage games and enough gaps between each, Bumrah could very well feature in all these matches.

Further, Bharat Arun also reflected on the impact wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav could create for India at the 2025 Asia Cup. Kuldeep did not play a single Test in England. However, the former coach believed that he has grown immensely as a bowler and has enough experience in the T20 format.

Ad

Kuldeep recently played in the 2025 Duleep Trophy quarter-final. Featuring for the Central Zone against the North East Zone, he bowled 32 overs combined across both innings. Although he went wicketless, Bharat Arun reckoned that these overs would have helped him get back into rhythm.

"These 35 (32) overs in the Duleep Trophy must have been great for him to get back his rhythm. But I wouldn't read too much into performance (no wickets). As a coach, I would only like to look at Kuldeep's rhythm. I think 35 (32) overs of match bowling is pretty good for him to get back his rhythm. And I am sure the conditions in Dubai would be conducive for Kuldeep. The grounds are big. The wickets also could be favourable. So, I see Kuldeep doing very well in the Asia Cup," he explained. (via the aforementioned source)

Ad

Kuldeep has played 40 T20Is so far and has bagged 69 wickets at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.77.

Bharat Arun feels India could be tempted to play three spinners

In the same conversation, Bharat Arun expressed that India could be tempted to play three spinners during the 2025 Asia Cup. Varun Chakavarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are the genuine spinners, while Axar Patel is the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Ad

Bharat stated that Varun and Kuldeep are match-winners and that Axar could be used as an all-rounder given his impressive batting skills. He added that all three spinners have different varieties and experience, making it ideal to play them all if the conditions are favorable.

"If the wickets are a little conducive, it will be a great idea to play all three spinners. Because each one has got a different variety. They have experience. And they bring a lot to the table...But obviously, the condition of the pitch would matter a lot. Then if it does, then it will be a very, very difficult choice to pick just two of them. Very tempting to play all three," he said.

India have a dominant record in the T20I format of the Asia Cup. They have won eight out of the 10 matches played so far. Moreover, the Men In Blue recently won the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was also played in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news