"I can't even think of leaving Pakistan" - Sarfaraz Ahmed breaks silence on rumours of him migrating to London

Recent reports indicated that former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has left Pakistan and migrated to London amid uncertainty over his future with the national team.

Reacting to these rumors, Sarfaraz clarified that he hasn't thought about leaving Pakistan. The keeper-batter also urged the media outlets to verify information before publishing it.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, Sarfaraz said:

"I can't even think of leaving Pakistan. Confirm before running such fabricated news."

Sarfaraz Ahmed got the nod over Mohammad Rizwan for the keeper-batter's role in Pakistan's playing XI for their Test series opener against Australia in December. However, it was a forgettable outing as he finished with scores of three and four.

Following the twin failures, the senior player was replaced by Rizwan for the remaining two Test matches of the series. The 36-year-old has not been in the selectors' scheme of things in white-ball cricket. His last T20I appearance dates back to November 22, 2021.

The reports of Sarfaraz moving to London with his wife and two sons caught the attention of many Pakistani fans. However, Quetta Gladiators manager Azam Khan earlier confirmed that the player was in London to meet his son, who studies there.

Sarfaraz Ahmed to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024

Sarfaraz Ahmed will next be in action during the upcoming 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League. He was retained by Quetta Gladiators in the Gold category ahead of the draft.

The keeper-batter has captained the Quetta-based team from the inaugural season of the competition back in 2016. However, the franchise is reportedly looking to replace him as skipper.

Under his leadership, Quetta won their maiden championship title in 2019. The side have struggled to perform consistently since then, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the last four seasons.

With just three wins from ten games, Quetta were the wooden spooners of the previous edition. They will open their PSL 2024 campaign with a clash against Peshawar Zalmi on February 18.

