"I didn't get to know the reason" - Prithvi Shaw on why he was dropped from the Indian team

Prithvi Shaw was once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket. He made a dazzling start to his international career, scoring a century on Test debut. However, his career didn't flow smoothly as one would've expected.

Five years since his debut against the West Indies in Rajkot, Shaw has featured in only five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I game. The 23-year-old has often found himself in controversies both on and off the field.

Shaw has also been short on runs and has fallen behind in the pecking order. So much so that he wasn't even considered for the squad that will participate in the Asian Games 2023, comprising fringe players.

When asked about whether he was told the reason behind his absence, Prithvi Shaw told Cricbuzz:

"When I was dropped [from the Indian team], I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone. As a person, I just like to be in my own zone."

"People say a lot of things about me," Shaw continued. "But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation.

"You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai (I'm scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media). I've very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don't share everything, only a few things."

In the age of social media, cricketers are under the scanner every time they move out of their house and Shaw is not an exception. The Mumbai cricketer has been heavily trolled on social media for fitness and behavioral reasons.

When asked how he keeps himself away from the continuous media trial, the 23-year-old said:

"There's no way you can cut that. If you have ears, you are bound to hear everything that's said about you. So when people talk, it reaches your ears. I don't understand when people say 'I don't listen to outside noise'. Of course, you're going to hear what's being said. But if you're focused on your game and what's happening on the field, that's it."

Shaw was recently chased by a mob after he declined to pose for a selfie with a social media influencer at the Mumbai restaurant. Later, an FIR was lodged against the cricketer for alleged molestation. However, Shaw was recently cleared of all charges.

"I prefer not to step out these days" - Prithvi Shaw on how he retrospects on his career

For a 23-year-old, Prithvi Shaw has gone through a lot. He witnessed success very early in his career and has also tasted failure.

The youngster asserted that his room is his happy place now where he likes to relax and play video games. Shaw also reflected that he has started liking his own company recently.

"I do think about a few things," Shaw started. "But I don't take too much pressure back to my room. If I've gotten out early, it's not like I can go and bat again. So the focus is on my next inning. I just go back to my room and relax, take a shower and play PlayStation - FIFA, Call of Duty or Uncharted."

"If I go out, people will harass," he continued. "They will put up something on social media, so I prefer not to step out these days. What do I do going out? Jaha bhi jaau, kuch na kuch hota hai (laughs). Jaana hi band kar diya hoon (Wherever I go, trouble follows. I've stopped stepping out altogether).

"These days, I've been going alone even for lunches and dinners. I've started enjoying being alone now. A few days ago, I went alone to watch a movie - Insidious. Baap re baap, khatarnaak movie tha bahut (It was too scary). Glad it wasn't in 3D. I was alone, couldn't even ask someone to come and sit next to me (laughs)."

Prithvi Shaw will next be seen in action when he turns up for Northamptonshire in the County Championship.