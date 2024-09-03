“I hope it brings the people of Bangladesh some joy and renewed spirit” – Ian Bishop on Bangladesh's historical 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, on Tuesday, September 3, lauded Bangladesh for scripting history by registering a 2-0 Test series win in Pakistan just weeks after nationwide protests engulfed the country. Bishop believes that victory would bring ‘joy and renewed spirit’ to Bangladesh, where student protests led to the death of hundreds and injured many.

Notably, the protests resulted in a major crisis in Bangladesh as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from her country and power. Bishop reckons that sport plays an important role in the ‘national psyche.’ Following the six-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Test, he wrote on Twitter:

“Sport is not everything; but it has a place in the national psyche. I hope it brings the people of Bangladesh some joy and renewed spirit at a much-needed time in their history.”

Ian Bishop has represented the West Indies in 43 Tests and 84 ODIs, picking up a combined 279 wickets. The 56-year-old had also scored over 1,000 runs in international cricket. He has been a regular feature among commentators in international cricket and the Indian Premier League.

“Very impressive” – Najmul Hossain Shanto reacts to Bangladesh’s Test series win over Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto lauded his team for their Test series win against Pakistan. He said in his post-match interview:

“Means a lot, can't express in words. Really happy. We were looking to win here and very happy with the way everyone has done their job. Very impressive, the work ethic of our pacers was great and that's why we got the result. Everyone is honest with themselves and they want to win, I hope they continue.”

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh won the opening Test against Pakistan by 10 wickets before registering a six-wicket victory in the second fixture on Tuesday, September 3. They will next play a two-match Test series in India, which starts at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19.

