"I myself don't know" - Shubman Gill reacts to rumors of him having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna

Shubman Gill slammed a media portal for falsely reporting a story about him having a crush on popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Gill has become one of the top cricketers in India. He helped the Gujarat Titans win the IPL trophy last year and scored a double hundred in ODIs for India earlier this year. Several media outlets have romantically linked him to Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

While Shubman Gill is yet to officially comment on his relationship with either of the two aforementioned celebrities, he was unhappy with the way a rumor of him having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna recently circulated on Instagram.

"Which media interaction was this, that I myself don't know anything but," Gill commented under the Instagram post.

Shubman Gill is a part of the Indian Test squad for the ongoing series against Australia

Gill is currently a part of the Indian Test squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. He made his return to the playing XI for the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. However, the rising star could not impress much and returned with scores of 21 & five in the two innings of the Test.

The fourth Test of the India vs. Australia series will begin this Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill scored a fantastic hundred on that ground in a T20I match against New Zealand earlier this year. He also smashed the winning six of the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium last year.

Gill has fond memories of playing at the world's largest cricket stadium. It will be interesting to see if he can play a big knock for India in the fourth Test against Australia and help the team win the series 3-1.

