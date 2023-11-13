"I didn't live up to my potential as a bowler that has impacted the team's performance" - Shadab Khan reflects on his poor form at the 2023 World Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has accepted responsibility for his set of poor performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Green failed to qualify for the semi-finals for the third consecutive edition after finishing fifth in the league stage of the tournament in India.

Babar Azam and company came into the tournament as one of the favorites. However, a four-match losing streak midway through the campaign derailed their ambitions, with Pakistan only managing four wins out of nine.

One of the major reasons behind Pakistan's struggles was the spinners' lack of contribution. With the tournament taking place in subcontinent conditions, there were a lot of expectations from the likes of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. However, the duo did not turn up when it mattered, with Usama Mir also struggling to make a serious impression.

Regarding his own form during the tournament, Shadab said:

"I have let myself down, I didn't live up to my potential as a bowler that has impacted the team's performance. You always try to win a tournament, this could not happen. We are out of the semifinals. Coaches, players, support staff everyone is disappointed."

"Whenever a tournament starts, we have to improve in all three departments. As a team, we failed to adapt to modern-day cricket," he added.

Shadab was dropped from the playing XI against Australia and he also sustained a concussion midway through the campaign. He took two wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.23.

"This should change" - Shadab Khan on the captain being a scapegoat following the team's failure

The brightest spotlight in the aftermath of the 2023 ODI World Cup will be cast on Babar Azam from Pakistan's perspective. His leadership and decision-making were criticized by fans and pundits alike, leading to the point where a potential change in captaincy might just be possible.

Opining that Babar copping the entire blame for the team's misfortune is not fair, Shadab Khan said:

"This represents a cultural difference. When we emerge victorious, it is attributed solely to the captain's triumph. But in times of defeat, the responsibility for the loss falls squarely on the captain's shoulders. This should change."

Pakistan have a challenging tour of Australia lined up next while the cricketing board has several crucial decisions regarding leadership and coaching personnel to make in the meantime.