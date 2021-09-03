"I'm gonna hurt you"- Shoaib Akhtar recalls battles with Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden

Shoaib Akhtar was a fiery and tough character and those qualities were on full display during Pakistan's 2004 series against Australia. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the former speedster recalled the face-offs he had against some of the Australian batsmen.

Shoaib Akhtar first spoke about his heated exchange of words with Matthew Hayden. Hayden was one of the most important Australian batsmen at that point and Akhtar knew he had to dominate him.

"I pulled my hamstring in the 2004 series against Australia and I wasn't running well. I had a heated argument with (Matthew) Hayden at breakfast and I said to him - 'I won't leave you.' I took his wicket in both innings of the test match after which he struggled with his Test form," Shoaib Akhtar stated.

Shoaib Akhtar also narrated his verbal duel with Hayden's opening partner Justin Langer. During one of the matches in the 2004 series, the Aussie opener played a cover drive that hurt Akhtar's teammate Shahid Afridi. Langer also had a few words to say to the Pakistani speedster which made him really angry.

Shoaib Akhtar was struggling with a hamstring injury, but he wanted to prove a point to Langer and he did so by hitting him in the hand. Speaking about his battle with the Australian opener, Akhtar said:

"Justin Langer played a very forceful drive that hurt Afridi on his hand and he (Langer) also said something to me, which made me very angry and I said to Langer - 'I will make sure that I'm gonna hurt you.' I did hit him on the hand. In the whole match, neither he got out, nor I gave up. While I was struggling with the painful hamstring injury, I still put up the fight and bowled as fast as I could."

Don't pick a fight with Shoaib Akhtar or else he will wake up: Gilchrist to Langer

Shoaib Akhtar also stated what Adam Gilchrist had to say to Langer during one of the matches in the series. Gilchrist told Langer not to have a verbal duel with Akhtar as it brings the best out of him.

When Akhtar asked Gilchrist why he didn't attack the speedster, the former Aussie wicket-keeper replied by saying he didn't want to get in a tangle.

"Gilchrist suggested Langer not to pick a fight with me or else Akhtar will wake up. Later, I confronted Gilly to find out why he always overlooked me. Gilly told 'Are you mad, who's gonna mess up with you. It's better to see you off and hit other bowlers'," Shoaib Akhtar concluded.

