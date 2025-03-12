“I have all the proof I needed to show” - Umar Akmal’s massive claim on potential Pakistan comeback after 2025 Champions Trophy

Out-of-favor Pakistan batter Umar Akmal expressed his displeasure at failed attempts to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi for a possible comeback to the national side. Akmal slammed Naqvi's managers for their inappropriate behavior as he tried to connect with the PCB chairman.

Ad

Akmal, 34, was an integaral part of Pakistan's limited-overs sides in the 2010s. However, he has been out of the setup since his last outing for Pakistan in the second half of 2019.

Talking about the above on a local TV program, Akmal said (quoted by Wisden):

"I have all the proof I needed to show [that I have tried to contact the PCB chairman]. I have tried calling the chairman's manager and people around him requesting to meet him, but they are behaving very rudely, saying: 'We will inform you when he gives you time' and disconnecting in my face."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"Someone should tell them, the PCB is for the players and if they don't have a good relationship with the players, where will they go? I want to tell Mohsin Naqvi that your managers are behaving rudely. I have represented Pakistan too and request for a good attitude."

Pakistan has been on a downward spiral across formats, with their latest debacle being the first-round exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Other recent disappointments include similar pre-semifinal eliminations in the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups and a home Test series whitewash against Bangladesh last year.

Ad

"I have 4-5 years and I want to play for Pakistan" - Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal has played in several World Cups for Pakistan over the years [Credit: Getty]

Umar Akmal expressed his desire to play for Pakistan over the next half a decade despite being in anonymity over the past several years. The swashbuckling batter played the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022 and 2023 but missed out on the most recent 2024 edition.

Ad

"I want to play for Pakistan. I am not saying i have 10-15 years left in me, I have 4-5 years and I want to play for Pakistan. Other leagues are calling me - recently I played in the Sri Lanka league and even led a team. The PSL is not selecting me despite playing domestic cricket, which is not good," said Akmal.

Akmal has played 221 matches across formats for Pakistan and over 200 in the two white-ball formats over his career. He has scored almost 6,000 runs with three centuries and 34 half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback