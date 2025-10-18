"I wouldn't shy away from getting any suggestions" - Shubman Gill's stunning claim on leading veterans in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Team India skipper Shubman Gill stated that he would not hesitate to ask for help from veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in his first assignment as ODI captain in the three-match ODI series against Australia, away from home. The ace batter took over the captaincy duties from the veteran player ahead of the tour of Australia, following his successful start as Test captain along similar lines.

Shubman Gill faces a daunting assignment first up as ODI captain, much like the start of his Test captaincy career. The ace batter has been backed by the team management to succeed in the role, taking over a dominant side that recently won the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma.

The dynamic between Shubman Gill, and veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is bound to play a crucial role in a testing phase for the Indian team heading towards a major transition.

The newly-appointed skipper assured that he has an excellent relationship with both legends, the ones he idolized, and expects some tricky moments in the series where he might have to approach them for help.

"These are the players I used to idolize when I was a kid, and the kind of hunger that they had was something that inspired me. It is a big honor for me to be able to lead such legends of the game, and learn from them. Even in this series, there will be so many instances where I think I will be able to learn from their experience and whenever I think I would be in a difficult situation, I wouldn't shy away from getting any suggestions or advice from them," Gill said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia (via Star Sports).

Gill further stated that he aims to be a leader who incorporates the values that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli emulated during their prolific stints as the leaders of the team.

"There are some things that I observed as a player, and really liked when I was playing under them. How they converse and what kind of communication or messaging they had with the players is something that helped me get the best out of myself when I was playing under them. As a captain, that is the kind of leader I want to be, where all my players feel secure, and the communication with what I want from them is clear," he added.

Gill has played under several captains over the span of his career. He began by playing under Dinesh Karthik in the Indian Premier League (IPL), before making his ODI and Test debuts under Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy.

The batter has also played under other prominent leaders like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya.

"Big shoes for me to fill in" - Shubman Gill on taking over from Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Shubman Gill opened up about the pressure of taking over the ODI team captaincy, a role which legends like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have assumed in recent times to ensure a golden period in Indian cricket.

"Definitely very exciting. Big shoes for me to fill in. Carrying forward the legacy that first Mahi bhai, Virat bhai, and then Rohit bhai left for us, and so many experiences and learnings. I have had numerous conversations with both Virat bhai and Rohit bhai, on how take the team forward, and what kind of culture they want from the Indian cricket team to take it forward. I think those learnings will definitely help the team," he concluded.

The first ODI between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

