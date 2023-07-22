"I was slightly surprised he didn't score a century" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's knock in 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Aakash Chopra has expressed his surprise at Ravindra Jadeja's failure to convert his half-century into a three-figure score in the second Test between India and the West Indies.

Jadeja scored 61 runs off 152 deliveries as India posted a 438-run total in their first innings in Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday, July 21. The hosts ended the day at 86/1, with the spin-bowling all-rounder picking up the only wicket to fall.

While reviewing the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Virat Kohli for scoring a century and expressed surprise at Jadeja's inability to do the same. He said:

"Ravindra Jadeja was there with Virat Kohli. I was slightly surprised he didn't score a century here but I was feeling that he is all set for scoring a century."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the left-hander enjoys an excellent record with both and ball in the last couple of years, elaborating:

"Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant if you see his performances in the last two years. He is second-best in the list of batters in terms of average at No. 6 or lower. We are not even talking about the wickets."

While highlighting Jadeja's impressive career record with both bat and ball, Chopra praised him for playing as per the demands of the situation, stating:

"If we see his career, he has gone beyond the double of 2500 runs and 250 wickets. There is no doubt that he bats very well and he is shouldering the responsibility even better now."

Jadeja hit only five fours during his almost four-hour vigil at the crease. He added 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Kohli (121 off 206) after India were reduced to 182/4 at one stage.

"He likes West Indies so much that it seems like he should carry them in his pocket wherever he goes" - Aakash Chopra on R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin enjoys an excellent overall record against the West Indies. [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra also praised Ravichandran Ashwin for delivering the goods once again with the bat against the West Indies, observing:

"Ashwin carried on from where Jadeja left. He likes West Indies so much that it seems like he should carry them in his pocket wherever he goes. He has scored a lot of centuries. Here also he scored a half-century and in the end, he was playing at a run-a-ball, fours here and there. He was looking very good."

Ashwin scored 56 runs off 78 deliveries with the help of eight fours. He ensured the visitors crossed the 400-run mark after Kohli and Jadeja were dismissed within the space of a few overs.

Poll : Is Ravindra Jadeja the best all-rounder in Test cricket at the moment? Yes No 0 votes