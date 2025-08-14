"I think he is obsessed" - 2011 World Cup winner drops massive statement on Virat Kohli post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has said that Virat Kohli would not be the same player if he reduced his aggression. The 42-year-old feels that the former India captain is obsessed. He also admitted that looking back, he would change nothing in his own life.

Sreesanth and Kohli were part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning campaign. The final of that tournament proved to be the speedster's last 50-over match for India. The former India cricketer told sports commentator Padamjeet Sehrawat on his YouTube channel:

"Nothing (on whether he would change anything). What others call aggression, I call it passion. Is Virat Kohli aggressive? No. I think he is obsessed. Virat's aggression, people say, is a lot. I would say if he reduces that aggression, he won't be the same player."

A couple of months after the 2011 ODI World Cup, Kohli made his Test debut in the West Indies. The pacer did not feature on that tour. Following the tour of the West Indies, Sreesanth was picked to play in the four-match Test series, but Kohli did not feature in the squad.

Post the England tour, while Kohli's career witnessed an upward curve, Sreesanth's saw a steady decline. The fourth and final Test of the series against England in 2011 would prove to be the pacer's final appearance for India.

S Sreesanth recalls how his daughter did not want to speak to Harbhajan Singh after their altercation

In 2008, S Sreesanth was involved in a physical altercation when his then India teammate Harbhajan Singh had slapped him after an IPL game. Sreesanth confirmed that his daughter refused to speak with the former India off-spinner. He also admitted that Harbhajan did not hit him intentionally that evening, saying:

"When I told my daughter, 'This is Bhajji pa, he's played with me', she straight away said, 'No, no, I won't say hi'. I couldn't understand why. In school, there may have been the odd conversation about it."

"There are different stories doing the rounds. Then we tried explaining, but she said she still won't talk to him. The next day, when the legends tournament was going on, we explained that he was like our elder brother. I don't think Bhajji pa did that deliberately. It happened in the spur of the moment. It was just a learning experience for both of us," he added.

On an episode of "Kutti Stories with Ash", Harbhajan Singh had admitted that he would like to erase that incident from his life. He had hit Sreesanth after an IPL match at Mohali in 2008.

