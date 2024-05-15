"I am thinking about his mother"- Fans stunned at Saeed Anwar's controversial comments about women

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar made the headlines for all the wrong reasons following his controversial comments about women. He claimed that divorce rates in Pakistan have increased as more women have started working in the country.

His comments understandably received negative responses from a lot of fans. Some even questioned the motive behind such comments.

Saeed Anwar scored over 10,000 runs in international cricket for Pakistan. His last appearance for the national side came in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in 2003. More than two decades after his retirement, Anwar now finds himself in the headlines for his following comments:

"Since women have started working in Pakistan, divorce rates have climbed by 30 per cent in the last three years," Anwar claimed.

“The wives say, ‘to hell with you, I can earn myself. I can run a household on my own'. This is a whole game plan. You will not understand this game plan unless you find guidance,” the 55-year-old added.

Reacting to the video, a fan wondered what Saeed's mother would think about his views.

"I am thinking about his mother!!" a X user commented.

Another X user stressed that women were free to make their own decisions and wrote:

"Kis jamane mai jee rahe ho bro (what era are you living in)? You are no one to decide for women. They can take own decisions."

Saeed Anwar on conversation with New Zealand great Kane Williamson

During the same video, Saeed Anwar also claimed that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson approached him with a pressing question. The former Pakistan opener said:

"New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson called me to ask, ‘How will our society get better?’"

Williamson is yet to comment on the matter.