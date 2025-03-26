“I thought it's really the Flying Sikh” - Yograj Singh shares experience of training Farhan Akhtar for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has shared his experience of training Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar for the role of Milkha Singh in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Yograj featured on Taruwar Kohli's podcast, which was uploaded on the latter's official YouTube channel.

Following his retirement from cricket, Yograj Singh tried his hand at acting and has been featured in many movies across languages. Most famously, he is remembered for playing coach Ranveer Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Yograj said that he trained Farhan Akhtar for the role of Milkha Singh and during a few of the races, he felt that it was really the Flying Sikh who was racing. He said:

"I said to Farhan Akhtar, you can't meet your wife and kids if you want to be trained by me. He followed it, he said "if you weren't there I couldn't have done it." And he used to run literally, he used to get a push from behind. And in some races he ran so fast that I thought it's really the Flying Sikh who's running."

Take a look at the video of the same below (from 1:51:34):

"Dad, what you gave it to me, I gave it to him" - Yograj Singh reveals the chat he had with Yuvraj after Abhishek Sharma's success

Speaking on the same podcast, Yograj Singh opened up on the chat he had with his son Yuvraj Singh about Abhishek Sharma's success. He said:

"When Abhishek performed well, I told Yuvi, 'I'm very proud of you, son. You have given another Yuvi to the world cricket fraternity.' He replied, 'Like father, like son.' He said, 'Dad, what you gave it to me, I gave it to him, and I will give it to many players. Don't you worry about that.'"

Abhishek Sharma has trained under the guidance of former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

