"I cannot tolerate nonsense against coaches"- Wasim Akram takes dig at Mohammad Amir

Wasim Akram has taken an indirect dig at fellow former Pakistan left-arm speedster Mohammad Amir. The 54-year-old cricket legend claimed he hates it when coaches are disrespected and revealed he doesn't wish to be a part of Pakistan's team management because of the heat and criticism they face from players and fans.

Wasim Akram is one of the greatest fast bowlers to ever play the game. Hence, it might be a bit perplexing for people to fathom why he isn't a part of Pakistan's backroom staff that consists of other former players like Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq.

A special victory for Karachi Kings, which coach Wasim Akram dedicated to the late Dean Jones 🌟 pic.twitter.com/RM5LIZdbfL — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2020

On Cricket Pakistan's YouTube channel, Wasim Akram revealed that although he has coached franchise teams, he didn't have the time to commit to the team for most of the year.

"Firstly, if you associate yourself not just with Pakistan but with any other international team, you need to give at least 200-250 days in a year. I feel I cannot manage so much work away from Pakistan and my family. Generally, players who want any sort of advice contact me and I try to help them," Wasim Akram said.

Mohammad Amir had openly come out in public to slam head coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar for allegedly "torturing" him and not backing him enough. Akram was disappointed with the disrespect coaches were facing, both by players and on social media. In this regard, Akram said.

"Secondly, I am not a fool. I do look at social media and the way some players humiliate their coaches and seniors. Coaches aren't going to play cricket, it's the players who have to play. A coach's job is just to plan and it isn't completely his fault if the team is losing. I cannot tolerate nonsense against coaches."

"I do not have time to run PCB" - Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram was also vocal about rumors that he controlled the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The former speedster certainly did not go down easy on those tarnishing his image. He stated:

"I do read newspapers and I am aware of which journalist talks about me controlling PCB. But I feel that all the credible journalists in Pakistan need to do a bit of homework. I don't have the time to run PCB, I am just in the committee and that is an honorary job."

With the kind of young talent the Pakistan pace attack possesses at the moment, Wasim Akram's presence could have helped them take their game to the next level. It remains to be seen whether the Sultan of Swing will join the Pakistan team management in the future.

