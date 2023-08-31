“I used to treat it like an India-Australia contest” - Sourav Ganguly opens up on the enormity of India vs Pakistan clashes

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has admitted that an India vs Pakistan cricket match is always a huge game and always will be. He added that he treated the contest as an India-Australia or India-South Africa game as it was important not to lose focus.

India and Pakistan will clash in the Asia Cup on Saturday, September 2 in Pallekele. They could also meet in the Super Fours depending on qualification. The arch-rivals will also face off in the World Cup 2023 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

In an interview on Revsportz’ show Backstage with Boria, Ganguly shared his candid views on the India-Pakistan rivalry. He confessed:

“It is a huge game. Always was and always will be. You have realized how important it is in the context of the World Cup.” The former BCCI chief went on to add, “I used to treat it very much like an India-Australia, India-South Africa contest. You can’t let the occasion get to you because that’s when you tend to lose focus.”

The 51-year-old explained that players refer to an India-Pakistan match as just another game because that’s one of the ways to deal with the pressure that comes with playing an Indo-Pak match.

“No its not [just another game]. You have to prepare yourself that way. That’s how you manage pressure. In my tenure we had a great record against Pakistan but this time round it will be a more competitive game. Last year after Pakistan beat India in Dubai things have changed,” he said.

Ganguly described Pakistan as an amazing side, but opined that playing the World Cup match against India in front of a full house in Ahmedabad will be something very different.

“India are the favorites, but you to play well on the day” - Ganguly on Ind-Pak World Cup match

India have a terrific record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup and Ganguly believes that the hosts will go in as favorites. He, however, cautioned that the Men in Blue will have to play well. Ganguly stated:

“India are the favorites and there is no doubt about that. India also has the record against Pakistan in World Cup 50 over contests. But you have to play well on the day. India has some very good fast bowlers, and some fine spinners so it will depend on execution on the day.”

India and Pakistan have met seven times in the ODI World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning all the contests.