“I’ve been called a lot of names” - Inspiring old video of Temba Bavuma in footwear ad goes viral after South Africa’s 2025 WTC triumph

South African Test skipper Temba Bavuma's inspiring old video of him in a footwear ad has gone viral after their 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) triumph. South Africa beat Australia in the final at Lord's on Saturday, June 14.

Ad

In an old ad for the footwear brand, Temba Bavuma had spoken about how he has been called a lot of names in his life and what his name means.

"I've been called a lot of names in my life. Some names hurt. Some of them are quite like. But the name I've been called the most is Temba. My grand mother named me Temba because it means hope. Hope for our community, hope for our country. It brings positivity, it has energy and that's what you need if you want to take on the best in the world. So if you're looking for something to call me, try determined, committed, patriotic, or role model for those to come - or just use my name, now that you now what it means," he had said.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the ad posted by Temba Bavuma on his Instagram handle below -

Ad

Temba Bavuma's name etched in history books as first South African skipper to win the WTC title

Temba Bavuma's name will indeed be etched in history books as he became the first captain to lead South Africa to a WTC title. In the 2023-25 cycle, the Proteas finished at the top of the standings and made it to the final.

Ad

Moreover, this is their first ICC title after their triumph at the Champions Trophy back in 1998 (barring the 2014 U19 World Cup title), putting an end to a long wait of 27 years.

In the 2025 WTC final, they bowled first and bundled Australia out for 212 in the first innings. In response, South Africa were skittled out for just 138 in the second innings. However, their bowlers fought back to dismiss Australia for 207 in the third innings.

In the fourth and final innings of the Test, the Proteas needed 282 runs to win the title. Their chase was set up by a stellar 136 from Aiden Markram and a vital 66 from skipper Bavuma, as they went to win by five wickets and create history at Lord's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️