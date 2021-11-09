"I will continue to campaign against institutional racism, I urge others who have suffered to come forward" - Azeem Rafiq

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq recently opened up about his fight against racism at his former club and reiterated that he will continue to campaign against it.

Last week, he accused former England and Yorkshire skipper Michael Vaughan and a few others of making racist comments against Asians. Later, Pakistani pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan corroborated that claim.

Azeem Rafiq will now attend a select committee hearing next week to put forward his case. Before that, Rafiq called upon other cricketers who have faced similar treatment and asked them to join him in this battle.

In a statement released on his official Twitter handle, Azeem Rafiq said:

"I will continue to campaign against institutional racism and look forward to speaking at the select committee hearing next week. I urge others who have suffered to come forward. There is strength in numbers and I will be right behind you. This is a good start, but I want to reiterate my call for the change that must come next - and one that must happen quickly."

He continued:

"Mark Arthur, Martyn Moxon and many of those in the coaching staff have been part of the problem. They have consistently failed to take responsibility for what happened on their watch and must go. I urge them to do the right thing and resign to make way for those who will do what is needed for the club's future."

I spoke out because I wanted to create change at the club: Azeem Rafiq

Azeem Rafiq then revealed that he intends to bring about a change in the culture of the Yorkshire club and eradicate racial discrimination there. He also disclosed that it's been a challenging time for his family over the last week and opened up that he needs some time to regroup before attending the hearing.

In this regard, Azeem Rafiq said:

"I spoke out because I wanted to create change at the club. I brought a legal claim because the club refused to acknowledge the problem and create change.For the first time that I can remember, I have hope this might happen - but I will be watching and continue to campaign to ensure that it does."

He added:

"This has been an exhausting time for my family and for me. I need a few days to take a breath and prepare for the select committee hearing next Tuesday. I am free to speak openly and will continue to do so. I will also continue to campaign for equality and respect for all in cricket and to ensure the game I love is one where everyone is welcomed."

Michael Vaughan recently refuted the accusations in a blog. We will have to wait and see what unfolds during the hearing.

Edited by Sai Krishna