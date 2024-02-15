ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs Namibia (Updated) ft. Bhim Sharki and Gerhard Erasmus

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023–27 tournament opened today (February 15) with hosts Nepal taking on Namibia at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

After being put to the test first, Nepal got off to a poor start. Their batters struggled on a bowler-friendly pitch, with only Bhim Sharki (44 off 86 balls) providing some resistance down the order. Nepal folded for a below-par 132 in 41.1 overs.

Namibian off-spinner Erasmus was the wrecker-in-chief, returning excellent figures of 5/28 in 8.1 overs. Ruben Trumpelmann and Jack Brussell took two wickets each for Namibia.

In reply, Namibia overhauled the target in 33.1 overs, losing six wickets. Jan Frylinck top-scored with a patient 34, while Nicol Loftie-Eaton accelerated later on, scoring 31 off just 30 deliveries.

For Nepal, medium pacer Sompal Kami (3/32) and left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi (2/20) were the most successful bowlers but lacked enough runs to defend.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Bhim Sharki (NEP) 1 1 0 44 44 44 86 51.16 - - - 2 1 2 Jan Frylinck (NAM) 1 1 0 34 34 34 53 64.15 - - - 4 - 3 Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 1 1 0 31 31 31 30 103.33 - - - 5 - 4 Michael van Lingen (NAM)"}">Michael van Lingen (NAM) 1 1 0 23 23 23 33 69.7 - - - 3 - 5 Gulsan Jha (NEP) 1 1 0 21 21 21 31 67.74 - - - 3 - 6 JJ Smit (NAM) 1 1 1 17 17* - 35 48.57 - - - 1 1 7 Karan KC (NEP) 1 1 0 16 16 16 38 42.11 - - - 3 - 8 Niko Davin (NAM) 1 1 0 15 15 15 16 93.75 - - - 2 0 9 Kushal Malla (NEP) 1 1 0 15 15 15 22 68.18 - - - 1 1 10 Pawan Sharraf (NEP) 1 1 0 12 12 12 22 54.55 - - - 0 1

Nepal's Bhim Sharki tops the most runs chart after the first game of the tournament. Sharki has scored 44 runs off a 51.16 strike rate in his solitary inning so far.

Namibia's Jan Frylinck occupies the second spot with 34 runs at a strike rate of 64.15. Frylinck's teammate Nicol Loftie-Eaton sits third with 31 runs scored at an impressive strike rate of 103.33.

Michael van Lingen is Namibia's third representative in the top five, having scored 23 runs at a 69.7 strike rate. Nepal's Gulsan Jha rounds off the top five with 21 runs at a 67.74 strike rate.

JJ Smit's 17 runs at a 48.57 strike rate see him take the sixth spot, while Nepal's Karan KC's 16 runs at a 42.11 strike rate puts him in seventh.

The number eight, nine, and ten positions are occupied by Niko Davin, Khushal Malla, and Pwan Sharraff, all scoring 15, 15, and 12 runs, respectively.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) 1 1 49 8.1 - 28 5 5/28 5.6 3.43 9.8 - 1 2 Sompal Kami (NEP) 1 1 42 7 1 32 3 3/32 10.67 4.57 14 - - 3 Jack Brussell (NAM) 1 1 30 5 1 11 2 2/11 5.5 2.2 15 - - 4 Lalit Rajbanshi (NEP) 1 1 42 7 1 20 2 2/20 10 2.86 21 - - 5 Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM) 1 1 60 10 - 30 2 2/30 15 3 30 - - 6 Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 1 1 18 3 2 5 1 1/5 5 1.67 18 - - 7 Rohit Paudel (NEP) 1 1 24 4 - 16 1 1/16 16 4 24 - -

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus tops the wickets chart in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament so far. The all-rounder grabbed five wickets while conceding just 3.43 runs per over in his first outing.

Nepal's Sompal Kami follows Erasmus closely, with three wickets to his name and a decent economy rate of 4.57. Namibian pacer Jack Brussell occupies the third spot, taking two wickets for only 2.2 runs per over.

Nepal’s Lalit Rajbanshi is in the 4th spot and also accounted for two wickets while leaking just 2.86 runs per over. Ruben Trumpelmann matches Brussell's tally as he picked up two wickets, slotting in at No.5.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton, also representing Namibia, checks in at the 6th spot with figures of one wicket for 1.67 runs per over. Nepal’s Rohit Paudel rounds off the list at the 7th position, with one wicket to his name as well.

