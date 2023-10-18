ICC ODI Rankings: Sensational start to 2023 World Cup sees India's Rohit Sharma break into top 10 among batters

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has once again broken into the top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters after two sensational performances in the 2023 World Cup. The veteran opener has jumped five spots from 11th to sixth position in the rankings and now has 719 rating points.

After a duck against Australia in Chennai, Rohit scored 131 and 86 in his next two knocks against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively, and almost single-handedly batted the opposition out of the game. His form certainly keeps India in good stead at the top of the points table.

Star opener Shubman Gill was back in action after recovering from dengue and played a handy cameo of 16 against Pakistan. He has healed onto his second position, 18 rating points behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the top.

Quinton de Kock rises to third in ICC ODI rankings among batters

South African opener Quinton de Kock scored back-to-back hundreds in his first two games this World Cup against Sri Lanka and Australia and the result has been seen in his rise in the ICC ODI Rankings among batters. The southpaw leapfrogged compatriot Rassie van der Dussen and is now in third position with 742 rating points.

Virat Kohli scored just 16 against Pakistan, but the star Indian batter is still joint eighth with 711 rating points alongside England's Dawid Malan. KL Rahul got a handy unbeaten knock under his belt against Pakistan and has risen to the 19th spot in the ICC ODI Rankings among batters with 635 rating points.

Among the bowlers, New Zealand ace Trent Boult has reduced the gap between him and Australia's Josh Hazlewood at the top to just one point after an impressive performance against Bangladesh. Boult is in second position with 659 rating points and will look to overtake Hazlewood soon.