ICC reprimands two Afghanistan players for Code of Conduct breach after SL vs AFG 2025 Asia Cup match

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Sep 20, 2025 18:29 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Afghanistan suffered a group-stage exit at 2025 Asia Cup. (Pic: Getty Images).

Afghanistan spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in the 2025 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan suffered a six-wicket loss in the contest at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, September 18.

Left-arm spinner Ahmad was charged for showing dissent at an umpire's decision as per Article 2.8. Rahman, on the other hand, was punished for abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings according to Article 2.2.

Both players received one demerit point each. The charges were leveled by on-field officials Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, and third umpire Rohan Padit. No formal hearing was required as Ahmad and Rahman accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson.

Ahmad breached the ICC Code of Conduct in the 17th over of the Sri Lankan innings. He showed dissent after the umpire adjudged a wide. Rahman received the punishment for breaking the stumps with his towel during the match.

Sri Lanka chased down the 170-run target in 18.4 overs, courtesy of opener Kusal Mendis' unbeaten 74-run knock from 52 balls. Ahmad took one wicket and conceded 37 runs from three overs, while Rahman finished with figures of 3.4-0-42-1.

Afghanistan suffer a group-stage exit at 2025 Asia Cup

Afghanistan endured a dismal campaign, failing to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup. They clinched a comprehensive 94-run victory over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi in their opening encounter.

However, it was all downhill for Rashid Khan and Co. after the impressive start. Afghanistan suffered back-to-back losses against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, finishing third in Group B.

India and Pakistan advanced to Super 4 from Group A, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh joining them from Group B. The round begins with India and Pakistan facing off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Sunday, September 21.

Aditya Suketu Desai

