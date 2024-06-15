ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Romania vs Israel, Match 20

A total of four ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 games were played on Saturday. Isle of Man beat Luxembourg comprehensively in the 17th match whereas Austria beat Hungary in a close-fought contest in the 18th match of the competition.

In the 19th match, France defeated Turkey convincingly. Romania and Israel locked horns against each other in the final game of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024. A solid all-round effort saw Romania emerge victorious.

France finish second in Group A

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 - Points Table (Group A) Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Italy 4 4 0 0 0 8 2.429 3 France 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.702 2 Isle of Man 4 2 2 0 0 4 1.180 4 Luxembourg 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.000 5 Turkey 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.308

Italy topped the Group A in the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 with four wins in as many games. France moved to the second spot after grabbing their third win in the competition and taking their points tally to six.

Isle of Man slipped to the third spot. They have four points under their belt and finish with a net run rate of +1.180. Luxembourg and Turkey follow Isle of Man in the points table with two and zero points respectively.

Romania finish as Group B toppers with four consecutive wins

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 - Points Table (Group B) Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Romania 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.404 2 Austria 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.466 3 Portugal 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.493 4 Israel 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.984 5 Hungary 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.075

Romania finished the Group B at the top of the table with four wins in a row. They finish with eight points to their name and a net run rate of +1.404. Austria are placed below Romania who managed to grab six points in four games.

Portugal finished at the third position with two points and net run rate of -0.493 to their name. Israel finished below Portugal with two points and a net run rate of -0.984. Hungary follow Israel who finish with only a single win and a net run rate of -1.075.

Isle of Man, Austria, France and Romania register wins on Saturday

In the 17th match, Isle of Man elected to bat first and posted 154 on the board for the loss of eight wickets against Luxembourg. Skipper Oliver Webster top-scored with 38 for them. Pankaj Malav bowled beautifully for Luxembourg and registered figures of 3/26 in his four overs.

In reply, Luxembourg kept losing wickets at regular intervals and kept falling behind the required run rate. Skipper Joost Mees scored a fighting 31 but it wasn’t enough as they got bundled out on 91 to lose the game by 63 runs. Chris Langford grabbed three scalps for Isle of Man.

Austria were asked to bat first in the 18th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A. On the back of fifties from Karanbir Singh (50) and Bilal Zalmai (55), they finished their innings on 187/7. Kamran Wahid, Muhammad Burhan and Amal Jacob grabbed two wickets each for Hungary.

Chasing a formidable total, the Hungarian batters showed good fight. Sheikh Rasik top-scored with 51 but a lack of contributions from the lower-order batters resulted in them finishing their innings on 173/9 to fall short by 14 runs. It was a collective effort from the Austrian bowlers.

In the 19th match, France were asked to bat first by Turkey and they posted 167 on the board, thanks to a wonderful fifty from Zain Ahmad (52). Turkey skipper Gokhan Alta registered figures of 3/34 in his four overs.

The Turkish side failed to put up big partnerships as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 127 to lose the game by 40 runs. Kamran Ahmadzai bowled brilliantly for France and picked up four scalps.

Israel opted to bowl first in the 20th match and did a very good job to restrict Romania to 149/7. Taranjeet Singh top-scored with 35 for the Romanian side. Virendra Kumar and Yair Nagavkar grabbed two scalps each for Israel.

What followed was a disappointed effort from the Israel’s batters. They failed to get going and ended their innings on 125/7 to fall short by 24 runs. Muhammad Moiz registered figures of 3/26 for Romania which helped them defend the total successfully.

