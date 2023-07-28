ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 18

In match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Scotland took on Denmark in a rain-affected game reduced to 18 overs at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Denmark won the toss and elected to bowl first, restricting Scotland to 159-7. Captain Richie Barrington was the top scorer with 60 off 32. Michael Leask and Chris Greaves contributed 20 off 8 and 13 off 8 respectively. For Denmark, Nicolaj Laegsgaard picked up three wickets, and Saif Ahmad snapped up two.

In response, Denmark only managed 128-7. Hamid Shah, the Danish captain, top-scored 56 off 42. Apart from him, Shangeev Thanikaithasan and Saif Ahmad were the only two batters to get into double-digit scores. Bradley Currie was the top wicket-taker for Scotland with three wickets, while Safyaan Sharif snapped up two.

In the 17th game of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, the match between Ireland and Germany was washed out without a ball bowled. However, that led to Ireland’s confirmation for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Edinburgh, Ireland became the first side to secure qualification after overnight rain made it impossible for the Ireland-Germany game to take place.

Ireland had beaten Italy, Denmark, Austria, and Jersey before the washout. In their final game, they square off against table-toppers Scotland. Ireland and Scotland are the only unbeaten teams in the competition.

In the ongoing qualifying competition in Scotland, the two sides secured their places in the 2024 T20 World Cup. In the final game of the day, Italy and Austria was also washed out without a ball being bowled.

Updated ICC T20 WC Europe Qualifiers Points Table After Match 18

At the end of the day, Scotland leads the points table with five wins out of five. Ireland are second with four wins in five games.

Germany are third with two wins in five games. Jersey and Italy are next with four points apiece. Denmark and Austria occupy the last two spots, with Austria being winless so far.