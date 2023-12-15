ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Uganda vs Nigeria, Match 12

Namibia Women secured an 11-run win over Rwanda Women in the 11th game of ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, December 14. Meanwhile, Uganda Women defeated Nigeria Women by six wickets in the next match.

Uganda ended the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 league stage with the top rank in Group B standings, bagging six points. Namibia were ranked second with two wins in three games. Nigeria and Rwanda have been eliminated after their poor show in the campaign.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe topped Group A tally with six points in three games. Tanzania finished in second rank, claiming four crucial points. Kenya and Botswana faced elimination after finishing at the following spots.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will meet in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023. Uganda and Tanzania will lock horns in the second semi-final. Both games will take place on December 16, Saturday.

Namibia and Uganda end the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 league phase on a high

Namibia were put to bat first where the openers Sune Wittmann (17) and Yasmeen Khan (15) stitched a 37-run stand for the first wicket.

No.3 batter, Mezerly Gorases played some good shots, scoring 21 runs off 24 balls with four boundaries. In the death overs, Arrasta Diergaardt contributed with 22 run-a-ball with two fours to steer the side to 102/7 in 20 overs.

Pacer Belyse Murekatete scalped three wickets for Rwanda, conceding 21 runs in her four-over spell. She was backed by Irera Rosine, Marie Tumukunde, Immaculee Muhawenimana, and Henriette Ishimwe, all taking one wicket each.

Rwanda started well in the chase with opener Gisele Ishimwe scoring 36 runs off 40 balls, including three fours. However, other batters faltered badly and failed to create an impact, collapsing to 91/8 in 20 overs.

Pacers Naomi Benjamin (2) and Mezerly Gorases (2) picked up four wickets for Namibia Women. Meanwhile, Irene van Zyl, Kayleen Green, and Sylvia Shihepo took one wicket each.

On the other hand, Nigeria batted first in their ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 clash against Uganda. However, their top and middle-order batters failed to live up to expectations with captain Blessing Etim, scoring 24, the highest among the lot.

Off-spinner Concy Aweko bagged a three-wicket haul, conceding just 16 runs in four overs. She was assisted by Evelyn Anyipo and Sarah Akiteng, who bagged two wickets each. Eventually, Nigeria put up a below-par total of 63/9 in 20 overs.

In response, Uganda openers Kevin Awino (16) and Prosscovia Alako (23) started the chase on a positive note, stitching a 36-run stand. Adeshola Adekunle picked up two wickets which went in vain. In the end, Uganda chased down the target in 15 overs, winning the game by six wickets.