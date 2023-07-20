ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 20 after SL vs PAK 2023 1st Test

Pakistan have moved up to the second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after beating Sri Lanka earlier today. The Babar Azam-led outfit recorded a four-wicket win at the Galle International Stadium to gain a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Courtesy of the win, Pakistan earned 12 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Their points percentage stands at 100. On the other side, Sri Lanka are eighth in the standings with 0 percent points after one match.

The second match of the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will commence at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club on July 24.

Multiple changes will happen in ICC World Test Championship points table this week

Two other matches of the World Test Championship will conclude by July 24, meaning there will be multiple changes in the standings.

England are currently playing the fourth Test of their Ashes series against Australia. The two arch-rivals hold the third and fourth positions right now. The Aussies are third with 61.11 percent, while England are right behind them with 27.78 percent points.

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 4th Test Match: Day One (Image: Getty)

On the other side, India and West Indies will start their second Test match today at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. India won the first Test at Windsor Park by an innings and 141 runs. The Men in Blue will aim to strengthen their grip over the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table by winning the second game against West Indies as well.

The game between India and West Indies will begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM Local Time). West Indies will try to improve their performance and rise higher in the standings.