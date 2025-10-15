ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of October 15 after PAK vs SA 2025 1st Test 

Pakistan kick-started their 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle by defeating current holders South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, October 15. The Shan Masood-led side defended the 277-run target courtesy of the spinners to claim a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.The Men in Green, after choosing to bat first, posted a commanding total of 378 in the first innings, on the back of four fifties by their batting unit. Senuran Muthuswamy stepped up with impressive figures of 6-117 in the absence of experienced spinner, Keshav Maharaj.South Africa, in reply, were in a strong position at one stage at 174-2, but crumbled against the spinners eventually. Tony de Zorzi scored a resilient hundred, but the Proteas could only muster 269 in the first innings, handing a lead of over 100 runs to Pakistan.The hosts were skittled out for 167 in the second innings as Muthuswamy completed his ten-wicket haul. During the run chase in the fourth innings, South Africa were reduced to 55-4, and never really recovered from there.The result means that Pakistan occupies the second spot in the standings with a PCT of 100 in the early stages of the cycle. They are level with Australia, who are also unbeaten after their whitewash over West Indies, a couple of months back.South Africa, on the other hand, have begun their title defence on a tame note. They enter the standings in seventh place with a PCT of 0, placed only above the West Indies, who are also yet to win a single match this cycle after whitewashes against Australia and India.It is to be noted that New Zealand are yet to complete a single match in the 2025-27 WTC cycle.PAK vs SA 2025 2nd Test scheduled to begin on October 20The demoralising defeat to Pakistan in the first Test comes across as an ominous note for South Africa, who are scheduled to tour India for an all-formats series, including two Tests, where they will find similar conditions.The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be held at the Rawalpindi Stadium from Monday, October 20 onwards.