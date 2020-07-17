Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that he can perform well in Test cricket again if he trains for three months and plays a few first-class matches.

In an interview with Bengali newspaper Sangbad Pratidin, Sourav Ganguly was talking about the last leg of his career when he said that he can still make a comeback.

“If I was given two more series in ODIs, I would’ve scored more runs. If I hadn’t retired in Nagpur, I would’ve scored runs in the next two Test series too. In fact even now give me six months to train, let me play three Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India in Test cricket," he said.

I don’t even need six months, give me three, I will score runs,” added Sourav Ganguly, who last played for India 12 years ago in 2008.

“You might not give me an opportunity to play but how will you break the belief inside me?” asked Sourav Ganguly.

'Unbelievable that I was dropped' - Sourav Ganguly

The former India captain also said that he was dropped from the ODI side despite being one of the top performers in the 2007-08 season. Sourav Ganguly said that the stage was taken away from him and that he couldn’t believe it.

“It was kind of unbelievable. I was dropped from the ODI side despite being one of the highest scorers of that calendar year. No matter how good your performance is if the stage is taken away from you then what will you prove? And to whom? The same thing happened with me,” Ganguly added.

A year after being dropped, he announced his retirement from international cricket. He averaged a little over 42 in Tests and 41 in ODIs. After international retirement, Sourav Ganguly continued to play domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League till 2012.