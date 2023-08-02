"If Kuldeep Yadav continues picking up wickets like this, there is no doubt he will be the No. 1 spinner" - Aakash Chopra on India's World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra reckons Kuldeep Yadav will be India's first-choice specialist spinner at the 2023 World Cup if he continues to be among the wickets.

Kuldeep registered figures of 2/25 in eight overs as India annihilated the West Indies by 200 runs in the series-deciding third ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. He scalped seven wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 3.21 in the 19 overs he bowled in the series.

While reviewing the series in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Kuldeep has strengthened his position as India's best specialist spinner ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. He said:

"Kuldeep Yadav has once again further enhanced his case. He picks up wickets and is actually considered ahead of Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal, and he did like that only. He picked up wickets whenever he was given the ball."

The former Indian opener added:

"If Kuldeep Yadav continues picking up wickets like this, there is no doubt he will be the No. 1 spinner. (Ravindra) Jadeja is an all-rounder, Axar (Patel) will be an all-rounder but Kuldeep Yadav could be that guy who remains as the first spinner."

Kuldeep seems to be ahead of Chahal for the specialist spinner's position in India's playing XI. While the left-arm wrist-spinner played all three ODIs against the Windies, the right-arm leg-spinner was on the bench throughout.

"I don't think he is in the team's scheme of things from the World Cup perspective" - Aakash Chopra on Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets with the new ball in the final ODI. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra believes Mukesh Kumar is unlikely to be in India's thoughts for a place in their World Cup squad, stating:

"Mukesh Kumar picked up wickets in the last match but Mukesh Kumar is not in that list in my opinion. He is playing all the matches, he is the flavor of the season, but I don't think he is in the team's scheme of things from the World Cup perspective."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels India might have already identified their four frontline seamers, observing:

"Only four fast bowlers can go, out of which we have already talked about three (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj) and the fourth is Lord (Shardul) Thakur. That should be actually it."

Mukesh is one of the seamers in India's squad for the Asian Games. With the multi-sport continental extravaganza overlapping with the World Cup, he is unlikely to be picked for the global event.

