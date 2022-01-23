"If Rohit Sharma is fit, why can't he captain in Tests too?" - Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed Rohit Sharma to become India's next Test captain after Virat Kohli vacated the post following the series in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma was named vice-captain in Tests ahead of the series in South Africa, but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the three-match tour.

Rohit is also India's ODI and T20 International (T20I) skipper and Shastri said that there is no reason why the opener can't be given the role in the longest format as well.

Speaking to India Today, he asked:

"If Rohit is fit, why can't he be the captain in Tests too? He was appointed vice-captain for the South Africa series but he couldn't go there because of injuries. So why not, if he was made the vice-captain, why can't he be promoted to captaincy?"

He went on to speak about the vice-captain's position:

"Rohit's vice-captain has to be seen. Rahul Dravid has to see who that person could be because that player has to be a certainty in the playing XI. I think, why name the vice-captain at all? Decide on the tour who is the most experienced player, who is playing well. You announce your vice-captain in advance, and later you realise that your vice-captain doesn't fit in your XI."

Rishabh Pant puts team above self, should be kept in mind for leadership: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri also added that young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant should be groomed for a leadership role as he has the right attitude.

Contrary to popular belief that the 24-year-old is carefree and does not pay heed to advice, the former India head coach said Pant always listens to what is being told to him and plays putting the team ahead of himself.

"Rishabh is a tremendous young player. As a coach, I was very fond of him, his attitude and the good thing about him was that he would always listen to you."

He went on to say:

"A lot of people say, he always does what he wants but that's not true. He reads the game well and would always put team effort first than self. So he should always be kept in mind for leadership."

Pant has been phenomenal with the bat since last year in Tests, playing some crucial knocks, including a fine century against South Africa in the third Test at Cape Town.

