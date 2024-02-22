IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (Updated) ft. Hardeep Singh and Paul Hitchcott

  • home icon
Six more matches were played in the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Thursday, February 22.

In the 13th match, USA Over-40s batted first and put up a challenging total of 288/8 on the board. However, Zimbabwe Over40-s put up a spirited chase, getting over the finish line with three wickets to spare. Steven Trenchard scored a magnificent ton (114).

Canada Over-40s scored a below-par total of 187/9 batting first. Australia Over-40s comfortably scaled down the target in just 32.2 overs with seven wickets at their disposal.

Meanwhile, Namibia Over-40s were skittled out for just 164 in just 38.3 overs. England Over-40s batters made light work of the low target as they finished the game in just 23 overs with eight wickets remaining.

South Africa Over-40s trashed UAE Over-40s by 156 runs in their match. They put up 263/6 on the board. Their bowlers were up for the task as they bowled UAE Over-40s out for a mere 107 runs.

Coming to India Over-40s, they posted a decent total of 213/8 after batting first. Paul Hitchcott shone with a five-wicket haul for Wales Over-40s. However, the batters failed to overhaul the target, ending at 182/9, and falling short by 31 runs.

In the final game of the day, New Zealand Over 40-s put up a match-winning score of 294/9 after batting first. Hardeep Singh carried his brilliant form with another hundred (113). Sri Lanka Over 40-s were bowled out for 229, losing by 65 runs.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveSR501004s6s
1Hardeep Singh330307137102.33115.8512403
2Vinay Devisetty33121210310694.6411240
3Sudheesh Sobhana330195986580.2520242
4Iqbal Khan3311917995.583.4120141
5Cos Beadle3211628816297.5920262
6Gerrie Snyman3311498074.5104.220225
7Duane Viljoen330147874980.3310146
8Trevor Gripper3301438747.6777.310163
9Ben Rapson2201337766.5144.571079
10Greg Hunt3311336666.595.6910143

Hardeep Singh retained his position at the top of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 highest run-getters list with 307 runs.

Vinay Devisetty moved a place up to the second position with 212 runs at an average of 106 in three games. Sudheesh Sobhana dropped a place down to number three with 195 runs with a strike rate of 80.25.

Iqbal Khan jumped three places up to the fourth position with 191 runs, averaging 95.5, from three matches. Cos Beadle is in the fifth position with 162 runs, averaging 97.59.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversRunsWktsAveEconSR45
1Yogesh Dicholkar33238699.563.7415.310
2Farhan Mirza3323116912.895.0415.301
3Lundi Mbane"}">Lundi Mbane3320.25186.382.5115.210
4Nissanka Herath33271048133.8520.210
5Fakir Dungaria332499812.384.121810
6Daniel Styer22156579.294.3312.910
7Yasser Ditta3316.154693.3416.200
8Scott Jarvis2217606103.531700
9Darren Stevens33184959.82.7221.610
10Jamie Panelli221852510.42.8921.600

Yogesh Dicholkar moved a place up to the first position in the most wicket-takers list of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 with nine wickets, averaging 9.56.

Farhan Mirza slipped by a spot to the second position with nine wickets and an average of 12.89. Lundi Mbane also moved a spot up to third place with eight wickets at an economy rate of 2.51.

Nissanka Herath climbed a position up to number four with eight wickets and an economy rate of 3.85. Fakir Dungaria takes the fifth position with eight wickets and an economy of 4.12.

