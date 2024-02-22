IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (Updated) ft. Hardeep Singh and Paul Hitchcott

Six more matches were played in the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Thursday, February 22.

In the 13th match, USA Over-40s batted first and put up a challenging total of 288/8 on the board. However, Zimbabwe Over40-s put up a spirited chase, getting over the finish line with three wickets to spare. Steven Trenchard scored a magnificent ton (114).

Canada Over-40s scored a below-par total of 187/9 batting first. Australia Over-40s comfortably scaled down the target in just 32.2 overs with seven wickets at their disposal.

Meanwhile, Namibia Over-40s were skittled out for just 164 in just 38.3 overs. England Over-40s batters made light work of the low target as they finished the game in just 23 overs with eight wickets remaining.

South Africa Over-40s trashed UAE Over-40s by 156 runs in their match. They put up 263/6 on the board. Their bowlers were up for the task as they bowled UAE Over-40s out for a mere 107 runs.

Coming to India Over-40s, they posted a decent total of 213/8 after batting first. Paul Hitchcott shone with a five-wicket haul for Wales Over-40s. However, the batters failed to overhaul the target, ending at 182/9, and falling short by 31 runs.

In the final game of the day, New Zealand Over 40-s put up a match-winning score of 294/9 after batting first. Hardeep Singh carried his brilliant form with another hundred (113). Sri Lanka Over 40-s were bowled out for 229, losing by 65 runs.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 50 100 4s 6s 1 Hardeep Singh 3 3 0 307 137 102.33 115.85 1 2 40 3 2 Vinay Devisetty 3 3 1 212 103 106 94.64 1 1 24 0 3 Sudheesh Sobhana 3 3 0 195 98 65 80.25 2 0 24 2 4 Iqbal Khan 3 3 1 191 79 95.5 83.41 2 0 14 1 5 Cos Beadle 3 2 1 162 88 162 97.59 2 0 26 2 6 Gerrie Snyman 3 3 1 149 80 74.5 104.2 2 0 22 5 7 Duane Viljoen 3 3 0 147 87 49 80.33 1 0 14 6 8 Trevor Gripper 3 3 0 143 87 47.67 77.3 1 0 16 3 9 Ben Rapson 2 2 0 133 77 66.5 144.57 1 0 7 9 10 Greg Hunt 3 3 1 133 66 66.5 95.69 1 0 14 3

Hardeep Singh retained his position at the top of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 highest run-getters list with 307 runs.

Vinay Devisetty moved a place up to the second position with 212 runs at an average of 106 in three games. Sudheesh Sobhana dropped a place down to number three with 195 runs with a strike rate of 80.25.

Iqbal Khan jumped three places up to the fourth position with 191 runs, averaging 95.5, from three matches. Cos Beadle is in the fifth position with 162 runs, averaging 97.59.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Yogesh Dicholkar 3 3 23 86 9 9.56 3.74 15.3 1 0 2 Farhan Mirza 3 3 23 116 9 12.89 5.04 15.3 0 1 3 Lundi Mbane"}">Lundi Mbane 3 3 20.2 51 8 6.38 2.51 15.2 1 0 4 Nissanka Herath 3 3 27 104 8 13 3.85 20.2 1 0 5 Fakir Dungaria 3 3 24 99 8 12.38 4.12 18 1 0 6 Daniel Styer 2 2 15 65 7 9.29 4.33 12.9 1 0 7 Yasser Ditta 3 3 16.1 54 6 9 3.34 16.2 0 0 8 Scott Jarvis 2 2 17 60 6 10 3.53 17 0 0 9 Darren Stevens 3 3 18 49 5 9.8 2.72 21.6 1 0 10 Jamie Panelli 2 2 18 52 5 10.4 2.89 21.6 0 0

Yogesh Dicholkar moved a place up to the first position in the most wicket-takers list of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 with nine wickets, averaging 9.56.

Farhan Mirza slipped by a spot to the second position with nine wickets and an average of 12.89. Lundi Mbane also moved a spot up to third place with eight wickets at an economy rate of 2.51.

Nissanka Herath climbed a position up to number four with eight wickets and an economy rate of 3.85. Fakir Dungaria takes the fifth position with eight wickets and an economy of 4.12.

