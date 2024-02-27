IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UAE vs Namibia (Updated) ft. Muhammad Farrukh and Paul Hitchcott

The semi-finals and eliminators of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 were played on Tuesday, February 27.

The USA defeated Sri Lanka in the first eliminator game by five wickets after chasing down the target of 253 runs in 41.2 overs. Muhammad Farrukh won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. He took four wickets for 34 runs and scored 110 runs off 96 deliveries.

Zimbabwe defeated India in the second eliminator by six wickets after chasing down the target of 154 runs in 29.3 overs. Wales were the winner of the third eliminator against Canada. They chased down the target of 219 runs in 43.5 overs.

Namibia won the fourth eliminator game against the UAE by eight wickets. They chased down the target of 180 runs in just 19.3 overs.

South Africa defeated England in the first semi-final by 17 runs. They made 224 runs for the loss of nine wickets while batting first. New Zealand chased down the target of 178 runs in the second semi-final with two wickets in hand.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 50 100 4s 6s 1 Hardeep Singh 6 6 1 397 137 79.4 122.53 2 2 52 4 2 Vinay Devisetty 5 5 2 368 103 122.67 92.7 3 1 34 0 3 Zeshan Muhammed 6 6 0 317 103 52.83 112.41 2 1 42 7 4 Sudheesh Sobhana 6 6 0 304 98 50.67 82.38 3 0 40 3 5 Sion Morris 6 6 0 303 91 50.5 84.4 3 0 39 6 6 Gerrie Snyman 6 6 2 269 80 67.25 101.51 4 0 34 8 7 James Marshall 6 6 1 260 103 52 106.56 1 1 29 3 8 Cos Beadle 6 5 1 252 88 63 86.3 3 0 31 5 9 Greg Johnson 4 4 1 234 109 78 87.31 0 2 14 3 10 Nicolaas Buys 6 6 2 224 99 56 88.19 2 0 25 6

Hardeep Singh is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 397 runs in six matches at an average of 79.40. Vinay Devisetty has jumped to second place from fourth and has scored 368 runs in five games at a strike rate of 92.70.

Zeshan Muhammed has slipped to third place from second and has made 317 runs in six matches at an average of 52.83 and a strike rate of 112.41. Sudheesh Sobhana has moved to fourth place from third. He has scored 304 runs in six matches at an average of 50.67 and a strike rate of 82.38.

Sion Morris has jumped to fifth place from eighth and has scored 303 runs in six matches at an average of 50.50.

Muhammad Farrukh has jumped to 15th place after his first century in the tournament. He has scored 200 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 90.91.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts Econ Average SR 4 5 1 Scott Jarvis 5 5 41.4 156 15 3.74 10.4 16.7 1 0 2 Nissanka Herath 6 6 52.4 217 14 4.12 15.5 22.6 1 0 3 Lundi Mbane"}">Lundi Mbane 6 6 44.5 171 12 3.81 14.25 22.4 1 0 4 Yogesh Dicholkar 6 6 39 163 12 4.18 13.58 19.5 1 0 5 Muhammad Farrukh 6 6 40.1 192 11 4.78 17.45 21.9 1 0 6 Fakir Dungaria 6 5 34.5 141 10 4.05 14.1 20.9 1 0 7 Daniel Styer 5 5 34 171 10 5.03 17.1 20.4 1 0 8 Gareth Edwards 6 6 49 252 10 5.14 25.2 29.4 0 0 9 Paul Hitchcott 4 4 28 173 10 6.18 17.3 16.8 1 1 10 Darren Stevens 6 5 35 116 9 3.31 12.89 23.3 1 0

Scott Jarvis has jumped to first place from third and has picked 15 wickets in five matches at an average of 10.40.

Nissanka Herath has moved to second place from first and has 14 wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 15.50. Lundi Mbane has slipped to third place from second. He has picked 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.25.

Yogesh Dicholkar is still in fourth place with 12 wickets in six matches at an economy of 4.18. Muhammad Farrukh has jumped to fifth position and has 11 wickets to his name in six matches.

