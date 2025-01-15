[In Picture] David Warner’s daughters pose with modern tennis great during 2025 Australian Open

Former Australian batter David Warner shared a picture of his daughters with Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz on his Instagram handle. Warner retired from international cricket last year after a 15-year career with Australia.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is attempting to win his maiden Australian Open, having already won the other three grand slams. The 21-year-old is a two-time Wimbledon Champion and has won the French and US Open once each.

The Spanish star won his first round in straight sets over Alexander Shevchenko to begin his 2025 Australian Open campaign in style.

On the off-day before his second round, Alcaraz took the time to click a photo with two of Warner's daughters, as shared by the Australian legend below:

[Credit: davidwarner31 Instagarm handle]

Alcaraz continued his strong start to the Australian Open with another straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round today (January 15). His third-round opponent is still to be decided with the match likely to be played on January 17.

David Warner is currently playing in the 2024/25 BBL

Warner has been in red-hot form in the BBL [Credit: Getty]

David Warner has set the 2024/25 Big Bash League (BBL) on fire with the willow and as captain of the Sydney Thunder. The 38-year-old is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 324 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 141.48, including three half-centuries in eight outings.

Warner's heroics have the Thunder at the second position on the points table with five wins in nine games ( one no-result). With only one group stage encounter to go against the Sydney Sixers, the Thunder are almost certainly through to the BBL playoffs.

The Thunder have been one of the most underachieving sides in BBL history, having won the title only once and finishing at the bottom last season. Warner and his men will play their final round-robin match against the Sixers on Friday, January 17.

