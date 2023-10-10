[In Pictures] "I look forward to coming back stronger for my country" - Wanindu Hasaranga announces successful hamstring surgery 

Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga has revealed that his surgery for the injured hamstring has been a success. The 26-year-old vowed to come back strongly into action and thanked numerous people, including his wife Vindya, crediting her for being the pillar of support throughout.

Hasaranga's hamstring injury that he sustained during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) ruled him out of the entire Asia Cup 2023 co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Galle-born cricketer failed to recover in time for the ongoing World Cup in India. It prompted the selectors to pick Dushan Hemantha, who has featured in only three ODIs.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the bowling all-rounder announced:

"Hi everyone, I am happy to inform you that my surgery to repair the defect in my hamstring muscle/tendon was a success, thanks to the brilliant work of Prof. Fares Haddad and the amazing hospital staff. I will be out of action for a while but I look forward to coming back stronger for my Country."

The skilful spinner thanked the national team's physio, the cricket board, and his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's management for their assistance on every step of the way.

"I am grateful for the efforts of Thihan Chandramohan our National Physio, Sri Lanka Cricket, the ever so efficient Sri Lanka Medical Panel, my IPL Franchise RCB's Management, Shyam Impett and Will Quinn from my Management Team, for the assistance and support during this difficult time of my career. Your support to complete my surgery successfully is appreciated.

Hasaranga has been the first-choice bowler for Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket for a while now. He has claimed 67 wickets in 48 ODIs at 28.77 with 3 five-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has struck four half-centuries.

Wanindu Hasaranga thankful to his famil for support

Wanindu Hasaranga. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hasaranga suggested that his wife has been the most significant source of strength and also thanked his extended family. He said:

"Vindya my beautiful wife, a big thank you for being my strength and pillar to lean on during this time. I am grateful to you. Sincere thanks to my Family and extended family along with everyone else who stood by me and encouraged me throughout this process. I will see you soon."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign began with a 102-run loss to South Africa and are currently battling to win against Pakistan.