[In Pictures] Team India reach Dominica ahead of the 1st Test vs West Indies

Indian cricketers have reached Dominica for the first of the two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting on Wednesday, July 12. This will also mark the Men in Blue's campaign opener in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

They landed on the Caribbean shores a week back and were training in Barbados. India played a two-day intra-squad training match before embarking on their journey to Dominica for the first red-ball encounter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few images of cricketers from the airport on their way to Dominica and captioned it:

"📸 📸 When we went Jet, Set & Go to Dominica ✈️ #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #WIvIND."

The upcoming series will be Rohit Sharma and Co.'s first assignment since their heartbreaking defeat in the WTC final against Australia last month in London.

It will be a great opportunity for youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to make a mark if an opportunity comes their way. Bengal-born pacer Mukesh Kumar will also look to impress, while Navdeep Singh, who is returning to the side after a long haul, will be desperate to prove his potential.

West Indies, on the other hand, have named uncapped Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze in their 13-member squad for the first Test. Rahkeem Cornwall and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican have returned to the national team after a long gap.

The second Test, meanwhile, will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 20 onwards.

India's Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Navdeep Saini.

