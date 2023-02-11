Inaugural SA20 final postponed to February 12 due to persistent showers and waterlogged field 

The summit clash of the inaugural SA20 league between the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape has been postponed after relentless showers dampened the outfield at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The Capitals and Sunrisers were supposed to square off on Saturday, but the match will now take place on Sunday, February 12, the reserve day.

An official media release from SA20 informed fans that the pitch has been under the covers for the past few days due to a continuous downpour, making it difficult for the organizers to make arrangements for the final. The statement read:

"The ground preparation for the match has been compromised, with the pitch remaining under covers for three days and over 200ml of rain falling since Wednesday this week. The SA Weather Service has predicted more showers for the remainder of Saturday, with a clearer outlook predicted for Sunday."

"We want to give the teams and spectators a memorable final" - Commissioner of SA20 Graeme Smith

The Commissioner of the SA20 league, Graeme Smith, has assured players and viewers that they are trying to make the experience of the final match memorable for them. He added that the final got shifted to the reserve day after considering all the aspects.

Smith was quoted as saying by the press statement:

"We’ve engaged the match officials, teams, groundsman, stakeholders and the SA Weather Service, and postponing the match is the best decision to allow for the possibility of a full match in drier conditions. We want to give the teams and spectators a memorable Final."

The Pretoria Capitals topped the points table in the group stage and then beat the Paarl Royals in the first semi-final to book their spot in the final.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished third during the first phase of the tournament. The Aiden Markram-led side then defeated Joburg Super Kings in the second semi-final to book a date with the Pretoria Capitals in the summit showdown.

