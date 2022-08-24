IND-A vs NZ-A 2022: Full schedule, squads, venues and match timings in IST

The India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A starting next month was announced on Wednesday (August 24). Seasoned Gujarat opening batter Priyank Panchal has been named captain of the India A squad for three four-day games.

Apart from Panchal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan and Umran Malik are also part of the squad. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Prasidh Krishna, who featured in the Indian team that took on Zimbabwe in Harare in the ODI series, have also been picked. Young Tilak Varma, who impressed for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during IPL 2022, is part of the squad as well.

India A and New Zealand A will take on each other in three four-day games from September 1 to 18. The first and third match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second one will be held at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubli.

After the four-day games, the two sides will battle it out in three one-day matches in Chennai from September 22 to 27. The squad for the white ball matches will be announced later.

IND-A vs NZ-A 2022 full schedule

Here is the full schedule of the India A vs New Zealand A series:

September 1-4: 1st unofficial Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (10:00 am)

September 8-11: 2nd unofficial Test at KSCA Rajnagar Stadium, Hubli (10:00 am)

September 15-18: 3rd unofficial Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (10:00 am)

September 22: 1st unofficial ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (10:00 am)

September 25: 2nd unofficial ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (10:00 am)

September 27: 3rd unofficial ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (10:00 am)

India A squad vs NZ-A

Squad for the four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla

