IND vs PAK: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Pakistan’s last match in 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The two teams will face off for the first time in a 50-over game after the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the Men in Blue won by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.

However, defending champions Pakistan had beaten India by 180 runs in a one-sided clash when they locked horns in the tournament last time around. It was the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London.

Batting first, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali made a stunning start, sharing a 128-run partnership for the opening wicket. Zaman scored 114 runs off 106 balls, including three maximums and 12 boundaries, while Ali chipped in with 59 off 71 deliveries. Babar Azam contributed 46. Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim provided the late flourish, with unbeaten scores of 57 (37) and 25 (21), respectively.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Kedar Jadhav bagged one wicket apiece. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja returned wicketless.

Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy 2017 final scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNCricinfo]

Chasing 339, the Men in Blue lost half their side for 54. Hardik Pandya fought a lone battle, scoring a quickfire 76 off 43, including six maximums and four boundaries. He shared an 80-run partnership with Jadeja for the seventh wicket after India were reduced to 72/6. The Virat Kohli-led side were eventually bundled out for 158 in 30.3 overs.

Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali starred with the ball for Pakistan, picking up three wickets apiece. Shadab Khan also bagged two wickets.

Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy 2017 final scorecard. [Pic credits: ESPNCricinfo]

India's scorecard from their last Champions Trophy match

A clinical all-around display helped India beat Bangladesh in their previous game by six wickets in Dubai on Thursday, February 21.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were reduced to 35/5. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali then stitched a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket. Hridoy scored 100 off 118, a knock laced with two maximums and six boundaries. Ali also chipped in with 68 off 114. They were eventually bundled out for 228 in 49.4 overs.

Mohammed Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker, picking up a fifer. Harshit Rana and Axar Patel also bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a promising start to the run chase. Rohit scored a quickfire 41 off 36 balls, comprising seven boundaries. Gill stayed unbeaten on 101 off 129 with the aid of two maximums and nine fours, to take the team over the line. KL Rahul also contributed with an unbeaten 41 off 47 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter also smashed the winning six as India won by six wickets with 3.3 overs to spare.

Rishad Hossain was the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh, picking up two wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman also scalped one wicket apiece.

IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

Click here to check out the full IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard.

Pakistan's scorecard from their last Champions Trophy game

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in their last outing in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

Asked to bat first, the Kiwis posted 320/5 in 50 overs. They lost three early wickets but opener Will Young and Tom Latham smashed centuries, sharing a 118-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Young smashed 107 off 113 balls, including one maximum and 12 boundaries. Latham also scored 118 off 104, comprising three sixes and 10 boundaries. Glenn Phillips made the most of the partnership, scoring 61 off 39 at a strike rate of 156.41 to help the Blackcaps post a winning total.

Naseem Shan and Haris Rauf bagged two wickets apiece but conceded 63 and 83 runs in their respective 10 overs.

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

Chasing 321, the Men in Green lost two early wickets. Babar Azam got off to a start but failed to play at a promising strike rate. The right-handed batter perished for 64 runs off 90 balls. Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha chipped in with 69 (49) and 42 (28) but failed to stay on till the end. They were eventually bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs.

Will O’Rourke and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets apiece for New Zealand, while Matt Henry bagged two wickets. Michael Bracewell also scalped one wicket.

PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

Click here to check out the full PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard.

