IND vs WI 2022: "He should have played at least the ODIs or T20Is" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra can't quite understand the reason behind Team India resting former captain Virat Kohli from the entire tour of the West Indies. The 33-year-old hasn't been in great form of late and Chopra feels some game time before the Asia Cup could have done him a world of good.

The 44-year-old stressed the importance of continuously being in the game rhythm, something that has benefited players like Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking to sports presenter Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel on Saturday, here's what Chopra had to say:

"The problem is that you need to remind people of Virat's numbers. This is because he has played very little and missed more games of late. Even Rohit and Suryakumar won't score in every game. But since they play continuously, we remember the good knocks that they played. Virat walks into the team no doubt, but he should have played at least the ODIs or T20Is against the West Indies."

Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's batting position

Aakash Chopra feels it's a no-brainer to have Suryakumar Yadav slotted back into the No. 4 position for big tournaments like the upcoming Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

He believes Yadav has a tailor-made game to take on the bowlers in the middle overs. Chopra can't understand why that was tinkered with by the management. He said:

"I don't understand the thinking behind sending him at the top. Batting in the middle order is a bit difficult and he is also in form, so he has the understanding of that role. In T20Is and Tests, I feel positions are very important. Why don't you send DK or Hardik at the top? Because they have a specified role, right? Then why not the same for Suryakumar Yadav?"

Ishika Pandey @Ishika_Pandey45 🏏🏏 Suryakumar Yadav the name is enough for everyone if any definition of class it's start from sky the man whose sky is not limit for him he is a classicccc....🏏🏏 Suryakumar Yadav the name is enough for everyone if any definition of class it's start from sky the man whose sky is not limit for him he is a classicccc....🙌🙌🏏🏏 https://t.co/vP3S3uzwC4

Aakash Chopra also feels the squad that will be announced for the Asia Cup will be almost the same as the one that plays the T20 World Cup in October. The 44-year-old wants Team India to play with a settled batting line-up where each player has a defined role. He said:

"The squad for the Asia Cup will be more or less the one that will play in the T20 World Cup. There might be a wild card entry (for World Cup) like Deepak Chahar or Lord Thakur. But what's more important is we will get to see who will bat where. We will understand who are the openers, whether DK is your finisher, whether Pant will play, where will KL Rahul play if fit? So to see all this, Asia Cup is the final opportunity."

With two games to play before the squad announcement for the Asia Cup, will India make any changes to their XI against the West Indies? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

