“India is nothing without Rohit and Virat” - Twitterati vent ire after Men in Blue suffer embarrassing loss to West Indies

Team India suffered a shock loss to West Indies by six wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, July 29. The defeat was the Men in Blue’s first against the Caribbean side in the one-day format after nine consecutive wins.

Batting first after losing the toss, India got off to a solid start as openers Ishan Kishan (55 off 55) and Shubman Gill (34 off 49) added 90 in 16.5 overs. However, the visitors lost their way in embarrassing fashion and crumbled to 181 all out in 40.5 overs. The inexperienced batting line-up suffered in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom were rested for the game.

In the chase, West Indies lost three wickets for 72 runs after a good start as Shardul Thakur (3/42) gave India brief hope. However, Windies skipper Shai Hope led from the front with 63* off 80, while Keacy Carty contributed 48* off 65 as the hosts got home in 36.4 overs to register a comprehensive win.

Twitterati lashed out at Team India over their insipid performance in the second ODI against West Indies. Here are some reactions.

Adarsh Adhikari  @KL_Adarsh01



That Indian Team Middle Order is Nothing Without KL Rahul. Once Again Collapsed While Setting The Target for Opponent.



Worldcup is Impossible without Him

Arham @pct_fan_

#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/mBzJCSs5cr West Indies who ain't even playing the world cup have beaten India comprehensively !!!

Team India coach Rahul Dravid defends decision to rest Kohli, Rohit

Following India’s loss to West Indies in the second ODI in Barbados, there was plenty of criticism over the decision to rest senior batter Kohli and captain Rohit. However, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid defended the move and explained that the management wants to try out players before the Asia Cup and World Cup keeping the injury situation in mind.

"This (series) was our last chance to try out some of our players. We have a few players injured, at the NCA. With a month to go for the Asia Cup, we're running out of time in a lot of ways. We're hopeful that some of them will be fit for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. We can't take those chances. We've to try out other players and give some chances, so that in a worst-case scenario they have some game time behind them,” Dravid explained.

Meanwhile, India and West Indies will meet in the deciding ODI of the series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 1.